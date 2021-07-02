Carrollton couple adds to their Peachtree Road Race streak — virtually

A Carrollton couple will continue their streak of running the Peachtree Road Race this weekend, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has limited them to a virtual run on a local trail and not the streets of downtown Atlanta.
The 52nd edition of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10K race will span two days, today, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. The race always draws thousands of participants, but this year — due to early registration deadlines and a requirement of proof of COVID vaccination — Allen and Stacy Gaston were unable to sign up to run the race in person.
“Not totally being sure when we would be able to get our vaccinations earlier this year as the deadline approached to run in-person, we went ahead and signed up to run it virtually again,” Allen explained.
For Allen, a 1975 Carrollton High School graduate, former Trojan football and track-cross country standout, this will be his 48th Peachtree Roadrace. For his wife Stacy, it will be her 31st race.
The couple recently received their 2021 AJC Peachtree Road T-shirts and say that they will wear them when they run a 6.2-mile course Saturday in Carrollton while the in-person 10K race is run in Atlanta. Afterward, the Carrollton couple will add the shirts to their ever-growing collection.
“I missed the first three races 1970-72, but in 1973 a friend, Lee Fidler, got me out of bed and told me we were running the Peachtree in Atlanta,” Gaston said.
“With the exception of the 1980 race, when I was in the Army Reserve and had to be at Fort Stewart for summer training, I’ve competed every July,” he noted.
He even ran the Peachtree two years ago, only weeks after injuring his knee in an auto accident.
Although Allen and Stacy both enjoy running and competing in the Peachtree, the Gastons agreed that the most entertaining aspect of the July 4th run across Atlanta is the spectators who line the route.
“They line the street five-deep and cheer the runners on, hand out bottles of water, and even beer and slices of watermelon and fruit and other snacks,” Stacy said.
“And many of them dress up in crazy outfits and blow trumpets and trombones. There is now a band set up on the Interstate 85 bridge that goes over the street. It’s kinda wild,” she said.
As many times as the Gastons have run the Peachtree, they have come to recognize some of the same spectators every year,
“There were two elderly sisters who were always there cheering,” Stacy said, “but one year one of them was not there. Someone stopped and asked where she was and was told that she had passed away.”
“And then the following year, she was gone too.”
Former St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Carrollton minister, Rev. Don Harp, who went on to become minister of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, was another annual spectator who always waved at the Gastons as they went by. Preacher Harp, as he was known in Carrollton, will not be there this year to wave at the Gastons. He passed away a few months ago.
Firemen in full gear, as well as women dressed as “run-away brides,” also are seen running — and some walking — every year.
The most grueling and challenging part of the race is “Cardiac Hill,” where the elevation changes drastically; the equivalent of climbing a 12-story building in less than a mile.
But along that segment of the race, Stacy said, is the poignant scene of young kids and adults from the Shepherd Center lined along the route in wheelchairs waving and cheering outside.
“Seeing that kinda spurs us on as we struggle up that hill,” she said.
So, on Saturday, the tradition will continue for the Gastons when they don their red, white, and blue 2021 Peachtree Road Race T-shirts and head over to the walking trails near Tanner Medical Center.
“Hopefully next year, we’ll be running in Atlanta,” Stacy said.
