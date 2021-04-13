The regularly scheduled April meeting of the City of Carrollton Mayor and Council was postponed Monday night because of the shooting incident involving three local law enforcement officers.
According to City Manager Tim Grizzard, the items listed on this week’s meeting agenda will be carried over to the next regularly scheduled meeting on May 3.
Those items include: recognition of the Carrollton High School Debate Team that recently won the State Championship; presentation of a citation honoring the late Carrollton building contractor and businessman James Ray Fulford; introduction of the new E911 director; and appointments to the Board of Development Appeals and Hospital Authority.
Other business moved to the May meeting calendar include a request to remove the 55-plus requirement for Cedar Walk Townhomes on Cedar Street, rezoning of a parcel of land on Plowshare Road, and ratification of the tax collection contract with Carroll County.
The Carrollton Mayor and City Council meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Court/Council Chambers located at the Carrollton Public Safety Complex at 115 West Center St. in Carrollton.
