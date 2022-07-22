A Carrollton City Schools focused literacy initiative that has been in place for several years now is credited for the exceptional progress made on English/Language Arts proficiency on the Georgia Milestones, the state's standardized assessment of student progress in grades 3 through 8.
This year, every grade met or exceeded state results in the percentage of students reading on or above grade level. Grades three, four, six, seven, and eight outperformed the state in ELA and American Literature.
English/Language Arts testing indeed improved over the previous year, but a real test of student growth is comparing outcomes to the district's results prepandemic, according to Dr. Anna Clifton, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
In this comparison, Carrollton Junior High seventh graders saw an 11 percent increase while CJHS eighth graders increased their scores 2 percent over prepandemic results.
Clifton said the results for 2022 released this week are particularly noteworthy when considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s wide-ranging impact on all aspects of life, including education. Even with these challenges, Clifton said positive outcomes were achieved.
“The last couple of years have been challenging, but our teachers have worked tirelessly to support our kids and help them grow,” she said.
Math results were equally impressive. Scores exceeded the state in grades three, four, five, six, eight, and in Algebra I.
While the overall Algebra I increase for 2022 was substantial compared to 2021 at 7 percent, it also posted a 4 percent increase over the prepandemic results. Sixth grade math also posted a 6 percent increase compared to prepandemic test scores.
For science, all tested grades (fifth and eighth) and courses (Biology) exceeded the state’s results. Eighth graders also exceeded the state’s results in Social Studies this year.
Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent, said Carrollton City Schools’ performance can be linked to the perseverance and hard work of students and staff.
“I am proud of our leadership team, teachers, and students,” he said. “Maintaining focus on student achievement while also navigating one of the most difficult times we’ve ever faced in education is not easy, but our staff has remained diligent and these scores are a direct result of their determination.”
Georgia students show progress in Milestones tests
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education’s Milestones test results for the last school year released Friday show improvement over the previous year’s results but are still mostly below pre-pandemic levels.
The Milestones standardized tests assess student performance in core academic subjects. The results are used at the student, school, school district, and state levels to assess how Georgia students are learning.
Student scores improved on 17 of the 21 assessments, compared to the previous year.
“The state, districts, and local schools have been laser-focused on addressing the impact of lost learning activities,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
The Department of Education has hired academic recovery specialists and is using summer learning and after-school programs to provide additional learning hours to students.
“These results show those efforts are paying off and students’ academic achievement has returned to the upward trajectory it was on prior to COVID,” Woods said.
Despite the improvement over the previous school year’s scores, this year’s results show that a significant number of Georgia children are reading below grade level.
In the third grade, 36% of students are reading below grade level. Back in 2019 before the pandemic, 27% of students were reading below grade level.
Among sixth graders – who would have been in the fourth grade when the pandemic began – 45% are reading below grade level. Back in 2019, 39% were reading below grade level.
In the eighth grade, 30% of students are reading below grade level, with 70% at or above grade level. Those eighth graders would have been in the sixth grade when the pandemic started.
In terms of high school, only one Milestones test – the American Literature exam – measures reading. Thirty-one percent of students who took the class are reading below grade level, and 69% are at or above grade level.
The tests also cover math as well as science and social studies in some grades.
Only 36% of the eighth-grade students were deemed “proficient and above” in math, meaning they could move on to the next math class without additional support.
And for Algebra I, which most but not all Georgia high school students take, only 37% of students are proficient and above.
“We’re going to be using these scores to determine where to push in supports and continue addressing learning loss,” said Allison Timberlake, the DOE’s deputy superintendent for assessment and accountability.
Timberlake said the 2021-2022 scores will be used to set a new baseline for future performance assessments.
The state will update its list of schools whose results indicate they need extra assistance for the first time since before the pandemic, she said.
Statewide results as well as district and school results are available on the Department of Education website.
Timberlake said milestones testing has faced several challenges over the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s participation rates rose to close to pre-pandemic levels, she said.
Timberlake said caution should be used when making comparison between last year’s results and this year’s results – especially at the school and school district levels – because of the ways in which the last school year continued to be disrupted by the pandemic.
