A Carrollton City Schools focused literacy initiative that has been in place for several years now is credited for the exceptional progress made on English/Language Arts proficiency on the Georgia Milestones, the state's standardized assessment of student progress in grades 3 through 8.

This year, every grade met or exceeded state results in the percentage of students reading on or above grade level. Grades three, four, six, seven, and eight outperformed the state in ELA and American Literature.

— Rebecca Grapevine, Capitol Beat News Service

