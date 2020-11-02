Carrollton city officials are creating a multi-family housing inspection program to enforce tougher design standards on apartment complex owners.
This program, which has been at least six months in the making, received support from Carrollton Ward 4 City Councilman Bob Uglum during the city council’s regular monthly work session meeting last month.
On Monday night, Carrollton Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter voiced his support of the program, saying it will help provide “livable housing” to city residents.
This program was unanimously approved by the Carrollton City Council during their regular monthly meeting on Monday night.
Under this new program, evaluations would be conducted at apartment complexes to ensure compliance with the latest edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, the Life Safety Code, and the International Fire Code.
The city would maintain a checklist of these evaluations in the city building inspector’s office, and this list would include the required standards from the international maintenance, fire, and safety codes.
A resolution adopted by the city council on Monday says that Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason and council members have “further determined that a decline in the integrity of multi-family rental units has a negative impact on the public.”
This impact includes increased crime in such areas, deterioration of property values, and aesthetic concerns, according to the resolution.
Cason said on Monday night that this will protect city residents who are living in apartment complexes across town and added the inspections will hold apartment complex owners to higher standards.
Using the city’s Code of Ordinances, officials regulate certain construction and maintenance activities for buildings and properties across Carrollton.
“The mayor and city council recognize the inherent dangers of residing in buildings or structures that do not meet the state minimum standard codes, and further recognize a lessee’s right to privacy,” the resolution said.
“The mayor and city council have determined that the protection of the health, morals, safety, security, peace and general welfare of the citizens of the city requires that multi-family property that is being rented or leased meet the adopted state minimum standard codes.”
All owners of multi-family rental properties within the city that receive income for the use of at least four dwellings or units would need to obtain an occupational tax certificate. These owners must provide a code compliance certificate covering all their units within a year after being certified.
“When a newly constructed or significantly renovated multi-family dwelling receives a certificate of occupancy, additional inspections on said unit pursuant to (Chapter 22 of the city’s Code of Ordinances) are not required for 10 years,” the resolution said.
After the initial 10-year period, these multi-family rental property owners would have at least 20% of their units inspected at least every five years by the city’s building inspector. The inspector must be a licensed design professional, such as an architect or engineer.
Any owner that provides a false certification can be fined $1,000 for each dwelling or unit. Meanwhile, any inspector who provides the city with an inspection report that has a false certification can also be fined $1,000 for each dwelling or unit. Their inspection rights can also be suspended for up to five years.
At a work session meeting last month, Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard and city officials also discussed inspecting hotels and motels across the city. A separate ordinance will be presented during the council’s December meeting.
