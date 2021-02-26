Carrollton officials could have redevelopment powers granted to them by city voters to revitalize blighted areas of town later this year. Using these redevelopment powers, the city could create Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) to encourage developers to build within these areas.
First, city leaders would need to request that the county's state legislative delegation introduce a bill this session that would "grant the city all redevelopment powers under the (state's) Redevelopment Powers Law." That's the wording of the resolution that will be discussed Monday by the Carrollton City Council.
The city would also call for a referendum election on Nov. 2, if authorized by the state legislature, asking city voters whether the city can exercise these powers.
“Tax Allocation Districts are a popular mechanism for revitalizing blighted or underutilized areas such as brownfields, declining commercial corridors, and industrial sites,” the Georgia Main Street website said.
The state’s Redevelopment Powers Law was adopted in 1985 and gives local governments the authority to sell bonds that would finance infrastructure and other redevelopment costs within a specifically defined area. Villa Rica is currently the only city in Carroll County with these powers and which has a TAD.
The bonds do more than pay for infrastructure because they are also used to encourage developers to build within the district, raising the value of the properties inside.
City officials would designate a TAD, establish the current tax base inside it, and then dedicate the future tax revenue from its residents to pay the costs of whatever infrastructure is needed to create new development. Property taxes outside the district would be unaffected.
During the city council’s Feb. 11 work session, City Manager Tim Grizzard and Carrollton Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson discussed creating such a Tax Allocation District (TAD).
Some communities, Eidson said, like to enter the bond market to finance infrastructure improvements within a TAD, but added he is “not a proponent” of this method.
“It would be a pay-as-you-go project, so whatever tax dollars that would be generated from the redevelopment, that would be new tax revenue that could be available to a developer to help offset their up-front development costs,” Eidson recently told the Times-Georgian. “That wouldn’t be until the project is completed, and then as the project is completed, it’s a pay as you go. The developer would still pay their taxes, but it would be like a refund.”
Tax Allocation Districts are new to west Georgia, but Eidson said they are a tool used by local governments to develop areas that have not proved attractive to developers.
“Tax Allocation Districts are usually a tool a lot of towns in Georgia have in their redevelopment tool belt,” Eidson said.
