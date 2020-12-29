The Carrollton City Council almost had a complete makeover during 2020, and these new officials have been promoting the message of cleaning up the town.
That means making improvements to Bankhead Highway, one of the city’s main entrances on the east side of town, and streamlining some of the city’s policies.
City officials are also in the process of changing the way residents can apply for various permits, such as alcohol licenses, and they have started allowing food trucks and food truck courts into the city.
This was Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason’s first full year in office after she was elected in November 2019. The city council also added three new faces to the panel: residential homebuilder Brett Ledbetter and one-time restauranteur Bob Uglum, have been on the council as the representatives of Ward 2 and 4, respectively, for almost a full year.
Seven months later, the voters of west Carrollton elected business owner Jacqulene Elaine Bridges to represent Ward 1 during the June primary, following the resignation of former Ward 1 Councilman Gerald Byrd.
In west Carrollton, Bridges recently told the Times-Georgian she is working on designing gardens in honor of Carrollton residents such as LaNelle Holland and Queentine Vallair. She said this project was being worked on when Byrd was still on the city council.
She also helped get a walking trail built on Robert Hendrix Drive for west Carrollton residents, and a new, 1.1-mile GreenBelt spur on Alabama Street is in the works using funding from the state Department of Transportation.
Ledbetter’s ward includes Bankhead Highway, which has seen some major changes this year with the first phase of a renovations project between Thomas Newell Way and Cedar Street. The first phase of this “road diet” project — reducing the number of lanes like someone wanting to slim inches off their waist — promises to drastically change the 2,200-foot section of the roadway.
Baldwin Paving has been contracted to shrink the road from five lanes to three, including a turning lane, and the project began earlier this year. But the approval of the first phase was met with controversy from business owners along Bankhead, including criticism from US MedClinic owner Brent Harris, who said it would snarl traffic.
Construction crews finished resurfacing the section of the road between Thomas Newell and Cedar earlier this month. Work is still being done in the parking lots of the businesses on this stretch of the highway.
Once the first phase is completed, City Manager Tim Grizzard told the newspaper the city council wants to focus their next efforts on beautifying Maple Street. But no official plans have been made to improve this corridor into town near the University of West Georgia.
The city council has also worked on improving the process business owners and residents must go through to get licenses and permits approved.
Last month, the council started looking at the permitting process for alcohol pouring licenses, but they also made changes to the food truck application process this year.
The council streamlined the approval process for food trucks and food truck courts earlier this summer after hearing complaints from the owners of the Blue Nomad food truck. Sam and Jennifer Ly told the council the process takes too long and is “cumbersome,” prompting city officials to make the process easier for future applicants.
Since June, the panel has approved five applications from residents wanting to open a food truck court in their parking lots. This has opened the door for residents to welcome food trucks into the city if they do not interfere with downtown restaurants.
Meanwhile, Uglum has been working with the Community Foundation of West Georgia to address the issue of housing in Carrollton. He has worked with Kim Jones, the president of the Community Foundation, to determine why a segment of the city’s population lives in extended stay hotels.
Jones recently told the newspaper about the results of the survey she conducted with five extended stay hotels across town. The survey found that many extended stay residents live in these motels because they are either unaware of their current financial situation or do not have the financial resources needed to transition into housing.
Looking ahead to 2021, the first thing on the council’s plate will be the upcoming SPLOST referendum on March 16. Voters will decide on renewing the one-cent sales tax for the next cycle, and city leaders have several projects planned with that funding.
For example, Grizzard said Fire Station 23 on Central School Road needs to be replaced. It was built in the 1970s, and city officials want to build a new station like the new one that was recently built on Brumbelow Road near UWG.
The land has already been purchased at the corner of Centennial and Central School Roads, and Grizzard said the cost of the building and fire equipment is expected to cost $6.5 million. There are other projects planned with the $26 million in SPLOST funds the city is anticipating, such as new tennis courts and city parks.
