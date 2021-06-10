City officials said Wednesday that 450 grave lots remain available in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
And, based on the number of lots now being sold per year, the cemetery is expected to reach capacity in three years.
The discussion of the space at the cemetery, located at the corner of Alabama and North Park streets, took place during a work session by the city council.
There are multiple sections of the city-owned and maintained cemetery. However, council members learned that the only remaining lots are in the upper level of the section across from the former Carver High school and the Carrollton Midtown Water Park.
There was no discussion of cemetery expansion plans during Thursday’s meeting.
The oldest section of the city cemetery is at the northwest corner of Alabama and North Park streets and contains the remains of some of the city’s founding leaders. On the opposite side of Alabama Street are the graves of families who played a role in the industrial and commercial development of the town, including the Mandeville family, who are underneath a magnolia tree. They include the patriarch, Appleton Mandeville, who came here in 1833 from New York state. Their son, Leroy C. Mandeville, founder of Mandeville Mills, brought the textile industry to the area.
The newer part of the cemetery, which is sometimes referred to as the Pearl Street cemetery after a small roadway inside, is also the largest section of the cemetery. The cemetery lots are priced at $300 each and include an additional $25.88 filling fee.
During the work session, council members reviewed a sales form that the City of Newnan uses. That document shows that the rates that the Coweta County seat charges for its three city-owned cemeteries range from $500 for families of Newnan city residents to $750 for Coweta County residents, to $950 for non-county residents
The council members also discussed several other items in advance of their July meeting, including the purchase of a truck for the engineering department, two rezoning requests, ordinances pertaining to accessory structures within the city, and appointments to the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Board of Directors.
- 125 Brock St. — Carroll County to R-M (Residential Multi-Family) by John Denney on behalf of of Terra Verde Holdings, LLC. The applicant plans to utilize the 0.71-acre parcel for access to Phase II of the Windmill Park Subdivision and no development is planned for the site. The creation of of this connection to the existing subdivision should help warrant the placement of a traffic light at the intersection of Brock Street and US Highway 27 South, for which the city has a pending request with the state.
- 117 Bradley St. — rezoning from C-1 (Central Business District) to M-1 (Light Industry) by James and Victoria Griffin. The applicant plans to convert the existing building into a microbrewery. the Planning
- Commission’s recommendation was contingent upon the following conditions: 1- light manufacturing and outdoor storage otherwise permitted to M-1 zoning is prohibited, 2- food trucks are prohibited on this site, and 3- the site shall only be permitted to operate as a microbrewery. This area on Bradley Street just off he Carrollton Square is currently the site of three former businesses that are now vacant at the corner of Bradley Street and Presbyterian Avenue.
- Accessory Structures — Changes were suggested to the pertinent city ordinance included the addition of prohibiting a single accessory structure from exceeding 50% of the total square footage of the principal structure on the lot, and the continuous roofed portion of the principal structure, including covered porches, garages and car
- ports shall be included in the calculation. Also added were conditions related to accessory structures being greater than 200-square feet being subject to several specified design standards that were listed in the recommendation.
- Appointments — Two upcoming vacancies exist on the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, the at-large position held by Judy Rowell and the lodging position held by Kristina Wood who terms expire June 30, 2021. The CACVB Board requested that Rowell and Wood be re-appointed to new terms that would go through June 30, 2024.
The City of Carrollton Mayor and Council will continue the discussion and may vote on these items at its July monthly meeting, now scheduled for July 12.
