Taking to heart the slogan of a well-known insurance company, a team from a Carrollton church is being a good neighbor.
Several members of the Disaster Services Early Response Team from the Carrollton First United Methodist Church spent Saturday in Newnan assisting with the cleanup from last Friday morning’s powerful tornado that ripped through Coweta County.
“There were about 15 of us from here who went to Newnan and worked most of the day, cutting up trees that were completely or partially downed with chainsaws and hauling off limbs,” said Rusty Lambert, head of the group that has been assisting in CFUMC’s disaster recovery projects throughout the region for the past decade.
“We were initially assigned to a certain area but couldn’t get to it because of all the power crews, so we walked about a quarter to a half mile with our equipment in wheel barrows to another site,” he said.
Lambert explained that the team usually takes part in such projects a week or two after damaging storms, but this time they got an early call for assistance.
“I think the first tornado cleanup we worked was in Meriwether County 10 years ago. We were in Albany for three days when it was hit, and (we) have been to Adairsville, Talbot County, and two years ago we went over Jacksonville State University,” he said.
Lambert said he usually gets a call from a representative of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church Committee on Relief (UMCOR) when assistance is needed at a disaster site.
“We have an annual budget that is funded by our church, but we also get contributions from individuals and other groups,” Lambert noted.
Lambert explained that team members initially go through an eight-hour training class, a damage assessment course, and a special 12-hour course on using a chainsaw.
He said that the group may return to Newnan later this week for further cleanup work.
“The message of our mission is to ‘provide a caring Christian presence in the aftermath of a disaster’ and that’s what we try to do each time we got out,” Lambert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.