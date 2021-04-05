Carroll's youth advocates proclaim need for volunteers

It was more than just a proclamation. The announcement made Monday in downtown Carrollton was a commitment by several already-involved hands to join in bringing relief to a serious community issue.
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan presented a signed proclamation to a gathered group of child advocacy crusaders at the Historic Courthouse. The county Board of Commissioners has declared April Child Abuse Prevention Month, addressing a matter that strikes deep for those who are daily involved with foster care and childhood advocacy.
At the end, the hope is that the symbolic pinwheel will prompt a new class of much-needed volunteers.
Safe Families for Children is the consolidated effort to bring multiple advocacy groups together. Sanda Morris, who chairs the Carroll County Board of Education, was one of its representatives in attendance Monday.
“It’s a new non-profit coming to west Georgia,” she said. “We’re excited about coordinating all the child abuse prevention programs in Carroll County.”
Some of those programs are the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the Department of Family and Children Services, and CASA.
“It takes all of us to prevent child abuse,” said Morris. “Safe Families will be coordinating all the churches to help us out.”
Brianna Evans is the executive director of the Carroll County CASA, which is the Court Appointed Special Advocate.
“What we do is advocate for children who enter foster care and train volunteers to advocate for their needs and best interests,” she said. “So they can achieve some sort of permanency. They’re either reunified with their parents, or adoption or guardianship from a relative or family member. The CASA volunteer stays on that case with the child throughout the court process so they get a safe and permanent home.
“Partnering with CAC and Safe Families definitely helps bring awareness to the children out there who need our help and need voices.”
Morris, too, is looking for this coordination to make a difference.
How big is the problem locally? Morgan’s opinion is that only one child being a victim of abuse or in a bad family situation is one too many. The advocates agree that there are much more than just one.
“It’s more than a lot of people would expect,” said Evans. “A lot of children are in custody of DFACS. Kind of walking around, you would never know. There are probably over 130 children in care in Carroll County right now. (The number) fluctuates depending on what’s going on.”
Something “going on” would be the year-long-plus COVID-19 pandemic, which could create worse atmospheres for abuse due to long quarantines and families in one place.
But Evans said there was a drop in the number of children coming in to care at first.
“It slowly started increasing,” she said. “We try to get as many volunteers as we can to advocate for all those kids. Right now we are probably serving a little over half. We are always looking for more volunteers to serve the remaining half.”
“It’s huge. Much bigger than people realize,” said Morris. “I think we are going to see a lot of the results of (the pandemic) with all the mental health issues and the stress everybody’s going through, the financial situations. I think it’s going to show up shortly.”
She said Safe Families will work with families in crisis find the right resources to get out of those crisis. The aim is to keep those children out of foster care.
