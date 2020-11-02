Today is election day, and Carroll County residents will not only choose the next occupant of the White House but also who will hold several national and state offices.
The three-week advance voting period that started on Oct. 12 ended Friday. Any registered voter who wishes to vote today must go to their assigned precincts, and anyone who has already cast a ballot in the election cannot vote twice.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot, but have not yet returned it, must bring it to the county elections office, or to one of two drop-boxes, before 7 p.m. today. The elections office is located at 423 College St., and one of the drop-boxes is located outside. The second drop-box is behind Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square Boulevard. Ballots will be rejected if they come in after 7 p.m.
Those who received an absentee ballot, but instead want to vote in person, may do so if they visit a polling place and fill out a document to cancel their absentee ballot. This process goes quicker if the absentee ballot is brought to the polling place, elections officials say.
In Carroll County, almost half of the county’s 85,237 registered voters have already cast a ballot in the election as of Monday, according to the Georgia Votes website. Three out of four registered voters have voted in person, while one in five voters completed and returned their ballots to the county elections office.
As of Monday afternoon, 8,871 of the 11,000 voters who had requested one had returned their absentee ballot.
Carroll County voters will choose the next representatives of Georgia House Districts 18 and 69, the next state Senate District 30 legislator, two U.S. senators, and the next president of the United States. The race for Georgia’s third congressional district is also on the ticket. There are also numerous local offices on the ballot, but none of those races are contested.
Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Carroll County, equipped with health and safety precautions.
A list of these precincts and their locations can be found on the county elections office website or the state’s My Voter Page website, mvp.sos.ga.gov. Residents can also review their voter registration information, download sample ballots, and check their absentee ballot status on this website.
Across Georgia, more than 3.9 million people have already voted. This turnout is 64% higher than during the 2016 presidential election when 2.3 million early voters cast their ballots. More than 1.2 million residents have submitted mail-in ballots, while 2.6 million others voted in person at their polling places.
With so many absentee ballots, county elections officials could be counting them after today. State law gives officials 10 days to certify vote counts, or until Nov. 13. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will finalize the results a week after, on Nov. 20.
Two dates have been set for runoff elections, which is likely to occur in one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races. A runoff is possible in any election with more than two candidates because state law requires a candidate to be elected by a majority vote.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler is faced with 20 opponents in the Georgia special election, including U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and the top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Federal elections, such as those for U.S. Senate and Congress, follow different rules for runoffs, including an extension of voter registration.
The runoff date is Dec. 1 for state and local races, while Jan. 5 is the date for federal elections. The voter registration deadline for the January runoff is Dec. 7.
