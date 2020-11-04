Carroll voters select current president, two incumbent state legislators, new House representative

More than 54,000 Carroll County voters selected two incumbent legislators and one new state representative in Tuesday’s general election.
Of the 83,847 registered voters in Carroll, 65% of them voted in the 2020 general election, according to data from the Carroll County elections office.
In 2016, 44,459 votes were cast in the presidential election between Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. At that time, the county had 57,251 registered voters.
Four years later, 54,447 voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election this week. That means that almost 10,000 more residents chose the next president on Tuesday.
Since 2016, the county has also gained more than 25,000 additional registered voters. That is almost the population of Carrollton, which was 26,443 in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Trump carried Carroll County, with 37,444 votes against former Vice President Joe Biden’s 16,212 ballots. The Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen, received 760 votes.
Trump received more votes in Carroll this year than in 2016 when the then-presidential candidate captured 30,029 votes against former candidate Hillary Clinton’s 12,469 votes. The Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson, received 1,346 ballots that year, according to data from the Carroll elections office.
County voters also favored the Republican incumbents over their Democratic challengers in the general election, giving new terms to Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan and House District 69 Rep. Randy Nix.
Dugan faced Democratic challenger, Montenia Edwards, while Nix faced Democratic opponent Herbert Giles, a Carrollton courier.
Voters also selected a new House District 18 representative in Bremen attorney Tyler Paul Smith, whose challenger was Carroll County Democratic Party chair Pat Rhudy.
Senate District 30
Dugan was elected for another term by receiving 58,107 votes across this district, which includes portions of Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding counties. Edwards received 27,781 districtwide ballots in this race. These numbers are based on unofficial results posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
“What I’m looking forward to is getting us out of the situation the pandemic has gotten us into and getting back to improving the quality of education, improving healthcare across the state and getting everybody back to work and back to where we were,” Dugan told the Times-Georgian following the results.
In Carroll County, there were 46,198 votes cast in the Senate District 30 race. Dugan received 32,695 votes in Carroll against Edwards’ 13,503 ballots.
Ahead of Election Day, Dugan received 19,217 early votes compared to the 7,268 Carroll ballots that were captured by Edwards. On Tuesday, 9,048 residents showed up at the polling places to give Dugan their votes and handed Edwards 2,516.
Carroll residents who opted to mail their ballots in gave 4,430 ballots to Dugan while Edwards received 3,719 votes.
In neighboring Douglas County, Dugan captured 11,831 votes from her six precincts compared to Edwards’ 7,318 ballots, for a total of 19,149 ballots in this race.
Dugan clinched more early voters than he collected with absentee ballots and Election Day votes combined. More than 7,200 Douglas residents cast their ballots for him during the three-week early voting period, but he also received 2,225 absentee ballots and 2,364 Election Day votes.
Edwards also did better with early voters than on Election Day or with absentee ballots. She received 3,689 early votes, 2,520 mail-in ballots and 1,109 votes on Tuesday.
Up in Paulding County, Dugan received twice as many votes as Edwards, with 13,581 ballots against her 6,960 votes from the five Paulding districts within Senate District 30.
“Although unsuccessful in my bid for (Georgia) Senate District 30, I came out a winner by gaining awesome friendships and getting to hear from so many of you about issues impacting your lives,” Edwards wrote on social media on Wednesday morning. “We still can affect change together as RBG [former Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg] says ‘little at a time’ by being advocates. We need progressive policies to bring about effective sustainable positive changes in our communities.”
House District 18
Smith received three out of every four votes in the two-county race for House District 18, with 18,160 ballots in his favor compared to Rhudy’s 5,998 ballots. The district contains portions of Carroll and Haralson counties.
Smith will be a new face at the Gold Dome because former Rep. Kevin Cooke retired earlier this year to run for a congressional seat in Georgia’s 14th district.
Smith carried Carroll County with a two-to-one ratio against Rhudy’s ballots, with 8,026 ballots going to the Bremen attorney against Rhudy’s 4,580.
During the three-week early voting period, Smith received 4,796 votes from Carroll County residents against Rhudy’s 2,622.
More voters showed up on Tuesday to give Smith their votes, with 2,169 ballots cast for Smith and 779 votes for Rhudy.
Smith also easily won Haralson County, claiming 10,134 ballots against Rhudy’s 1,418 votes.
Smith gained 5,299 early votes and 1,535 absentee ballots from Haralson County voters. On Election Day, he collected an additional 3,300 ballots. Rhudy received 524 absentee ballots, 594 early votes and 300 Haralson voters on Election Day.
House District 69
Rep. Nix, who has been serving as the representative of House District 69 since 2007, easily won his bid for reelection with four times as many votes as his Democratic challenger, Herbert Giles.
The district includes southern Carroll, Heard and northern Troup counties. Nix received 20,850 ballots districtwide compared to Giles’ 5,284 votes.
In the nine precincts of Carroll, Nix received 11,119, or 78% of the votes, compared to Giles’ 3,043, or 21%. Meanwhile, Nix captured 85% of the votes from the six precincts in Heard and 77% of the ballots in the five precincts of Troup.
