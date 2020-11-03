Carroll County voters on Tuesday showed they preferred the incumbents to continue to represent the state in Washington.
While final results were not in statewide as of 11 p.m., incumbents Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue, and Drew Ferguson received the most votes within Carroll County.
In Carroll County, there are 83,847 registered voters, with approximately 40,000 votes having been cast early in person, or via absentee ballots.
In the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Loeffler, final results show that Loeffler had 38% of the votes in Carroll County, while U.S. Rep Doug Collins had 26%, and Rev. Raphael Warnock had 20%.
In the election for the seat currently held by Perdue, the incumbent had 69% of the Carroll County vote and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff had 29% in the county.
There are 159 counties in the state, and as of 11 p.m. 122 of them had reported results, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Statewide, by 11 p.m., Loeffler had 28%, Collins had 22%, and Warnock had 30%.
In the second senate race, Perdue had 54% and Ossoff had 43%.
Meanwhile, in the race for Georgia’s Third Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Drew Ferguson had 72% of the vote and Democratic challenger Val Almonord had 28% of the county vote. Statewide, by 11 p.m., Ferguson had 67% and Almonord had 33%. Almonord is a doctor and Army veteran.
Georgia has both of its US Senate seats open, due to the early retirement of former Sen. Johnny Isakson. Loeffler was appointed to the post by Governor Brian Kemp. David Perdue’s first term as senator expires this year.
In Tuesday’s special election for Loeffler’s seat, she faced off against fellow conservative and Republican Collins, who has represented Georgia’s 9th congressional district since 2013. Democrat candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is the leading Democratic challenger for the seat and has been leading in many polls.
Perdue is seeking reelection after serving his first term in the Senate. Contender Ossoff is a former investigative journalist and this isn’t his first election, after formerly running for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in 2017.
While the race between Perdue and Ossoff could be decided in Tuesday’s election, the other senate race is expected to be decided in a runoff between the two top vote-getters in 2021.
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the top two candidates in the state were Warnock and Loeffler. At 10:30 p.m., Collins issued a statement via Twitter that announced his endorsement of Loeffler in the January runoff.
