A $190,000 gift from a Carrollton poultry producer means that a new agricultural education center can be built behind Central Middle School. The Carroll Couty school board discussed the contract between it and Pilgrim’s Pride during a called board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
This donation, however, did not set well with some board members who questioned the wording of the contract with the donor. Pilgrim’s Pride offered the donation to the board for the new center to be located on 20 acres behind Central Middle School, Superintendent Scott Cowart told board members.
The panel ultimately accepted the donation by a vote of 5-2, but board members Bart Cater and Donald Nixon were opposed. Both raised concerns about the contract and how the funds could be split with another agricultural program in Mt. Zion.
The agricultural center at Central Middle would include the development of 10 acres of pasture with animal handling facilities for cattle and small cows. The project is budgeted to cost $189,800, according to the project proposal.
Six vegetable beds would also be developed for educational and research purposes, along with 100 feet of fruits including peaches, apples, blackberries, muscadines, figs, blueberries, raspberries and kiwi.
Carroll County Director of Career Technical Agriculture Education Cindy Clanton told the board the center could be used by other schools for various reasons, such as housing livestock for fundraisers.
This project would also include a $20,000 pole barn to store equipment and house working facilities, according to the proposal.
“Agriculture is a vital part of our economy, family structure and educational system,” the proposal said. “Carroll County ranks in the top 10 for beef and poultry production. Additionally, interests have risen in the vegetable, row crop, and apiculture industries.”
Carroll County has invested in six agricultural education programs, including ones at Bowdon High School, Temple High School, Mt. Zion High School, Central High School and Villa Rica High School. One “very vibrant” middle school program exists at Central Middle.
Cater and Nixon had questions about Pilgrim’s donation to the county school system, including the naming of the facility.
Nixon asked Clanton why those funds could not be shared with Mt. Zion High, whose agriculture program had already started a similar project. Clanton said someone at Pilgrim’s Pride had contacted Central High School principal Jared Griffis because that person’s children are attending schools within the Central cluster. The donation was offered to Griffis, but Clanton added there was no acreage available at that high school.
“So, you’re saying that, if we had asked (Pilgrim’s Pride) about the possibility of splitting those funds, they would say, ‘No, this is all for Central because my kids go to Central?’ ” Cater responded to Clanton.
Cater raised concerns about the county schools not being able to terminate the contract, noting the contract says that only Pilgrim’s Pride can end the agreement.
“If, in five years, we have to terminate that site because we need to use it for something else, how do we terminate this contract?” he asked board members. “I’m not against the project, but these are just questions that can protect us in the future. It’s not a donation if there is a contract that has stipulations.”
Part of the agreement between Pilgrim’s Pride and the county school board for the donation is that the center would be named the Pilgrim’s Ag Education Center. The center would have that name throughout its existence, and the poultry company also asked to retain naming rights if the company changes names.
Cater said the school system’s policy does not allow for lifetime naming rights and that the school board can change names of facilities if needed.
Board member Kerry Miller voted to accept the donation and said this could invite other large industries in Carroll County, like Southwire, to provide donations for future projects.
Bryant Turner, another board member, said he supported the project and that he believes the project is “a positive opportunity to build or expand what (the school board) already has” with the agricultural programs.
“Mt. Zion has a beautiful setup there, and I think it’s great to hear they are getting their enhancements done,” Turner said. “With Central Middle, it sounds like an expansion or almost a duplication of what we covered there, so hopefully that will help us across the county.”
