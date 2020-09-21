Carroll County School System has announced its SAT scores for the graduating class of 2020, as well as predicted graduation rates.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released its data on SAT scores for Georgia high schools, and Georgia’s Class of 2020 outperformed the national average score for only the third time in state history.
Carroll County School System had an average SAT score of 1,009 for its five high schools. The average composite score for Georgia public schools was 1,043 and for U.S. public schools, it was 1,030.
Last year, the average for students at all Carroll County schools was 1,025. The average composite score for the state of Georgia for the 2019 class was also higher last year, at 1,048, and the national average was 1,039 for the 2019 class.
Temple High School earned the highest average score in the school district, at an average of 1,054, which is higher than both the national average and state average. Four out of five Carroll County High Schools earned an average SAT score over 1,000.
Bowdon High school earned an average of 1,015, Central High school received 1,011, Villa Rica High school received 1,004, and Mt. Zion High School received 966.
“Even in the midst of adversity and challenges caused by COVID-19, our graduates made us proud by continuing their focus and preparation for a successful future in post-secondary education,” stated Dr. Travis Thomas, Director of Teaching and Learning Secondary Education and Assessment. “We are glad to see that not only Carroll County graduates but also students across our state are setting a precedent for academic excellence.”
The school system has announced its predicted graduation rate for the class of 2020, which is estimated to be 93.4%. The district’s combined graduation rate for all five of its high schools has remained above 90% for three consecutive years.
MZHS has the highest predicted graduation rate, at 100% for the Class of 2020. THS’s predicted rate is 93.5%; VRHS’s rate is 93.5%; BHS’s rate is 93.8%; and CHS’s rate is 90.9%
“Innovation and creativity in classroom instruction combined with multiple pathways to achieve academic success will continue to drive our future-focused initiative in Carroll County,” said Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, Assistant Superintendent of School Performance.
“While we recognize that the pandemic has presented many challenges, our passion for providing premier learning opportunities continues to be at the forefront of our purpose of positively changing lives.”
