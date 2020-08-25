Some residents in Carroll County can expect an increase in their unemployment benefits after Georgia was approved for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 8 that, in part, would add up to $400 in weekly unemployment benefits for Americans using $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.
This executive order authorizes governors to provide a $400 payment per week, by which $300 would be funded by federal contributions. The remaining $100 a week could be paid out through the state, although it is not required.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor on Aug. 23 approved Georgia for the FEMA grant which will allow Georgia to provide $300 per week to those unemployed due to COVID-19, on top of their regular unemployment benefit.
“FEMA will work with Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp to implement a system to make this funding available to Georgia residents,” according to a press release from FEMA.
In order to qualify for the $300 a week, the recipient must be receiving at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits from the state from the week of Aug. 1, 2020 and must be unemployed due to COVID-19.
Individuals who qualify do not need to call or apply separately for the benefit. The DOL, according to a Aug. 24 press release, said that implementation is expected to be completed within three to four weeks.
In an Aug. 14 press release from the Georgia Department of Labor, officials said that Trump’s executive order allows for the state to potentially pay out the remaining $100 and “the DOL and Governor Kemp’s office are reviewing the executive order and creating a plan that works best for Georgians.”
“This news is truly life-changing for hardworking Georgians in every part of our state, and we deeply appreciate the Trump administration’s leadership to help us provide timely unemployment assistance to families weathering the economic impact of this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp in a Aug. 24 press release. “I also commend Commissioner Butler for his hard work throughout this entire process. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure economic stability in every region and protect the lives and livelihoods of Georgians.”
The most recent unemployment data for Carroll County is from June, which shows that Carroll County’s unemployment rate decreased in June.
In Carroll County, the unemployment rate decreased in June to 7.6%, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the previous month. A year ago, in June 2019 the rate was 3.9%. Numbers for July unemployment numbers were not released by press time on Tuesday.
