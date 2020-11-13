For the third consecutive week, Carroll County is listed by the Georgia Department of Public Health as a county with High Transmission Indicators.
Meanwhile, Villa Rica High School was closed the entire week following a surge of cases among students, and 66 University of West Georgia students reported a positive COVID-19 test in one week.
A weekly update on COVID-19 in Georgia for the week of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 provided by DPH shows that for the third week in a row, Carroll County is listed as a county with High Transmission Indicators. Other surrounding counties on this list include Douglas, Paulding, Haralson, and Heard.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, Carroll County cases of the virus increased by over 5% when compared to the previous week.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms decreased by at least 5%. However, ER visits by people individuals with influenza-like symptoms increased by at least 5%.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 326 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Nov. 13. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 13.7%.
Last week, on Nov. 7, that number was at 12.9%. For the state of Georgia, the percentage of positive tests in the last two weeks was 7.8% as of Nov. 13.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 3,696 cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 13. Of these cases, there have been 81 deaths, according to the state health agency.
DPH also reported this week that the statewide% positivity for PCR tests, known as a seven-day moving average, decreased by 8%; from 7.5% on Nov. 2 to 6.9% on Nov. 9. Comparing those same dates, Carroll County had on Nov. 2 an average of 11.8% and had increased to 15.6% by Nov. 9.
Tanner Health System tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Nov. 12, there was a 14.33% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 38,281 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 5,472 positive test results. A total of 82 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 26 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 14.4% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Nov. 12, 19 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 13.1%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has three of its 25 licensed beds, or 12%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College also give weekly updates on the virus.
Out of the 15,079 students enrolled in the Carroll County School System, 25 students had a positive COVID-19 test as of Nov. 6. There were 292 with possible exposure or who were symptomatic.
Among the 1,868 employees of the school system, 11 have had a positive test; 23 had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
This data excludes Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 due to school closures.
On Nov. 6, school officials confirmed that Villa Rica High School campus would close this past Monday and Tuesday due to several students being diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19. The school’s online calendar has since been updated and shows that during the entire week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, the VRHS participated in distance learning.
At Carrollton City Schools there were 13 students with a positive test, or 0.24%, as of Nov. 13. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 79, or 1.46%
Of the staff members, there were four employees who had a positive test and three who quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school.
At WGTC, as of Nov. 11, nine of the 6,452 students enrolled had a current, positive test and two of the 626 employees had a current, positive test.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Nov. 11, 66 students and nine employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.
