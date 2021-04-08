Carroll County’s employment numbers for February showed improvement for every key indicator, according to the state Department of Labor.
The county’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points, bringing the rate to 4.3%, according to a statement issued Thursday by the DOL. In January, the jobless rate was 4.9%, following a rate increase of 0.5 percentage points.
Also, the county’s labor force increased in February by 393, bringing the month’s total to 55,223. That’s a number that was down by 1,573 from the month’s total in 2020, when the first economic impact from the coronavirus had yet to be seen.
Carroll County ended February this year with 52,868 employed residents, an increase by 702, but down 1,858 compared to last year, the labor department said.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased 19% during February, but compared to last year’s pre-pandemic February number, the number of new claims was up about 319%.
In a separate release, the labor department said that more unemployment claims have been paid in the past 12 months than the combined payments made in the past 82 years of the department’s existence.
“We have paid over $20 billion in UI benefits working daily for over a year to make sure eligible individuals are receiving weekly payments,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We have issued payments to over 1.5 million Georgians during this pandemic while also continuing to support reemployment services looking to get many of these individuals back into the workplace.”
Last week, the department said it had dispersed more than $269 million UI benefits including regular UI, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), State Extended Benefits (SEB), and Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) supplements.
Carroll County’s positive jobless numbers in February were reflected across the Three Rivers region, of which Carroll is a part.
Across the region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar, and Upson counties, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.6% points, bringing the rate to 4.5%. A year ago, the rate was 3.4%.
The region’s labor force increased in February by 1,781. The February total was 250,540. That number is down by 5,718 from the total from February 2020.
Three Rivers ended February with 239,336 employed residents. The number increased by 3,276 in February but was down 8,178 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 30% in February. When compared to last February, claims were up by about 295%.
“February’s numbers are a strong indication the state is getting back to where it was prior to the pandemic,” said Butler.
“Not only are we seeing growth for nearly every indicator in each region and county, but we are seeing the momentum start to switch in our favor. The unemployment rates are drastically dropping, the labor force numbers are gearing up, and most importantly, we are seeing initial claims decrease in almost every region and county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.