A COVID-19 situation report no longer lists Carroll County has one of the state’s “Most Impacted Counties.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks COVID-19 data for county residents. There have been 2,404 cases of the virus in Carroll County since the pandemic began, according DPH. In the last two weeks, there were 244 cases that had occurred.
DPH also now reports 63 deaths and 148 hospitalizations. Three of those deaths occurred in the 14-day window.
The positive overall test rate, which reflects the% positive PCR tests reported through electronic lab reporting (ELR), for Carroll County was 15.8%, while the rate over the last two weeks was 12.4%, as of Aug. 28.
GEMA/HS, or the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, has been issuing COVID-19 Situation Reports since March 20, with the most recent report dated Sept. 4.
In this report, GEMA/HS lists the “Most Impacted Counties” and during the Sept. 4 report, there were 24 counties listed, ordered in terms of the highest number of cumulative cases.
Carroll County was not on this list. Sept. 2 was the last day that the county was on this list; previously, Carroll had been listed every day since the list was started.
Effective Saturday, Sept. 5, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will no longer publish the daily COVID-19 Situation Report.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Sept. 3, there was a 13.65% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 22,455 tests performed at the health system with 3,051 positive test results and 91 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system was also reported that 19 patients of 181 total licensed beds,10.5% of all beds, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Sept. 8, only 6 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 5.5%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen had one patient out of its 25 beds and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 3.
