Tanner Health System with American Red Cross is having a drive so that those diagnosed with COVID-19 can donate their blood plasma.
Blood plasma from patients who have had COVID-19 contains antibodies which are used as a treatment for current COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, health experts say that the county is no longer listed as being among those in the state with high transmission factors.
The American Red Cross is taking appointments for the Nov. 6 blood plasma drive at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. It is for those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.
The blood will be tested for antibodies and if they are present, it will be processed into a convalescent plasma.
Participants can sign up at tanner.org/plasma, and select a time slot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a regular blood donation on Friday, Nov. 6. If that date does not work for the participant, there are other available dates via the link.
In Carroll County, there have been a total of 3,297 cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 23. Of these cases, there have been 75 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia DPH also provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the update, for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 16, Carroll County was no longer listed as a county with high transmission indicators, after previously having been on this list.
To qualify for that list, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests, or tests that show the presence of the virus’ genetic material.
For the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16, Carroll County did, however, increase by over 5% for positive COVID-19 cases, when compared to the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms decreased by at least 5%, as well as decreased by at least 5% for visits from individuals with influenza-like illness symptoms.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 244 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Oct. 23. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 11.0%.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Oct. 22, there was a 14.15% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 33,004 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 4,650 positive test results. A total of 126 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 25 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 13.8% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Oct. 22, seven patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 4.8%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has two of its 25 licensed beds or 8%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give updates on weekly data for the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Oct. 9 out of the 15,005 students enrolled, 16 students had a positive COVID-19 test or less than one%. There were 234 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 1.56% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, eight of them have had a positive test, or less than one%, and five had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or also less than one%.
At Carrollton City Schools, as of Oct. 23, there were five students with a positive test out of the 5,382 students enrolled or 0.09%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 35 or 0.65%.
Of the 576 staff members, there were four employees who had a positive test, or 0.69%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was also four.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Oct. 21, five students and four employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Oct. 14 through Oct. 20.
At WGTC, as of Oct. 21, six of the 6,456 students enrolled had a current, positive test and four of the 626 employees had a current, positive test.
