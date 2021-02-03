Despite a nationwide moratorium on evictions, a Carroll County judge is continuing to evict tenants because he says there is no legal clarity on how courts should uphold the moratorium.
Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the moratorium after determining that evictions of tenants could compromise public health efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. This order does not permit landlords to evict tenants for non-payment of rent until the order expires.
But Chief Magistrate Alton Johnson has continued with dispossessory warrants, or the eviction process, because he said no local guidance has been given on the CDC’s moratorium.
“I’m not sure that it applies without a state of emergency,” Johnson said Wednesday. “The CDC, as far as I know, has no authority over Georgia Courts.”
Johnson said that Congress and the presidential administration have the authority to issue this order, but so far they have not. Instead, he said, they displayed “a lack of any effort.”
A state of emergency, for instance, from the president or governor would be one possible route to give the order power.
“I know about the CDC order, but I said I think it applies to state courts,” said Johnson. “The governor hasn’t declared a specific state of emergency; when President Trump was there (he) didn’t declare anything.”
Currently, the CDC is claiming it has authority under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act, which reads that the Surgeon General can “make and enforce such regulations as in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction of, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases” between states.
But another issue Johnson is facing with the CDC order is that there is no guidance in the moratorium for the courts — the order only addresses landlords and tenants.
The 13-page document currently on the CDC website outlines the medical implications for why the order was created, penalties for those who break it, and the conditions that the order covers, but does not address how courts are to enforce the moratorium.
“During this whole situation we’ve been given very little guidance on what to do and what not to do,” said Johnson.
Johnson also acknowledges that he does not know if he is right or wrong. He is encouraging people to appeal his decision to Superior Court.
“If I’m wrong, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m wrong,” said Johnson.
So far, there have been a handful of individuals who have appealed, but those were sent straight back to Johnson’s magistrate court.
“I know no specific case that has been appealed that would give us an answer: ‘Does the CDC have the authority to tell local courts what to do or not to do’,” said Johnson.
