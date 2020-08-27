Carroll County’s unemployment rate dropped in July, along with the entire Three Rivers area.
Data from the Georgia Labor Commission also showed that there were increases in the county’s labor force during the past month.
For July in Carroll County, the unemployment rate decreased to 7.4%, which is down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. A year ago, the rate in the county was 3.8%.
The county labor force increased in July by 998, with the total labor for the month clocking in at 53,728. That number is down by 1,754 from the total from July 2019.
The month ended with 49,758 employed residents in Carroll County. The number increased by 1,013 in July, however, that number is down 3,615 when compared to last year.
Initial unemployment claims in the county decreased by 21% in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 1,794% due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
The Three Rivers Regional Commission is a regional planning commission for 10 counties in the west Georgia area and includes Carroll County.
For the region, the unemployment rate in July was 8.1%, which is a decrease of only 0.1 percentage point. A year ago, in July 2019, the rate was 3.8%.
The labor force across the region increased for the month by 4,269, totaling 246,251. That number is down by 4,395 from the total from July 2019.
Three Rivers ended July with 226,308 employed residents. The number increased by 4,086 in July however it is down 14,896 compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment also decreased by 21% in July and when compared to last July, claims were up by about 934%
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment, which we are continuing to see in almost all regions and counties.”
