Carroll County still has an estimated $59.8 million in 2013 SPLOST funds as the countdown begins for the March 16 referendum to renew the one-cent sales tax.
The current iteration of the Special Local Option Sales tax has funded $53 million in projects, which is almost equal to the county’s entire FY 2019 budget. This year alone, the penny tax has funded more than $5.1 million on SPLOST projects, and county officials say some projects are still underway.
The SPLOST is a tax on purchased goods that is used for capital outlay projects proposed by the county government and other participating city governments. Voters first approved the tax in 1987, and have since authorized its renewal each time its term, which is six years, has ended.
With the current iteration, the revenue was split into categories, each with its own budget. For example, county officials budgeted $9 million for making improvements to Carroll’s streets, sidewalks, and bridges. The fire department facilities and equipment budget contained $12.6 million.
These projects range from roads and sidewalks to economic development and facilities, according to a report obtained by the Times-Georgian from County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey.
County officials have spent $2 million on fire department facilities, for example, and $1.2 million on improvements to the county’s roads and bridges from the 2013 SPLOST funds.
The county also had $6 million in SPLOST funds designated for agricultural development projects and equipment. Earlier this year, the county completed renovations to the Carroll County Ag Center, 900 Newnan Rd., using SPLOST dollars.
The county is using the same project categories to advertise the 2021 SPLOST to voters ahead of the March 16 referendum.
Carroll voters will decide whether to renew the SPLOST nearly six months after county voters were supposed to have decided on the referendum on Nov. 3.
County commissioners and city officials did not want to put the tax vote on a crowded ballot that already had the presidential and U.S. Senate elections on it. Postponing the referendum also gave county leaders more time to discuss their lists of upcoming projects to be funded by the 2021 SPLOST.
In November, the Carrollton City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement to work with the county and her other cities on the upcoming SPLOST referendum. City Manager Tim Grizzard said he expects the city will collect $26 million over the six-year period.
There are several projects city officials are hoping to complete, ranging from building new sports fields and facilities to replacing Fire Station 23 on Central School Road and purchasing new fire engines.
“I want people to know specifically that we are going to replace the fire station, and we are going to buy new fire department equipment, and we are going to do the water park renovation on Alabama Street,” Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said during the city’s Nov. 19 work session. “I want people to know our big-ticket items and how much is needed for that fire station replacement.”
That fire station was built in the 1970s and needs to be replaced, Grizzard said, and the city agreed in October to purchase approximately two acres of land on the corner of Centennial and Central School Roads across from the current station. With the building and the equipment, the cost will be approximately $6.5 million, he added.
Grizzard there are specific laws about how the city is going to advertise the upcoming referendum. For example, city officials cannot solicit votes from residents, but a private group could encourage people to say ‘yes’ to a renewal, he said. City leaders can only give information about the upcoming referendum to residents.
