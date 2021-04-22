The disposal of household waste in Carroll County has become more expensive in recent years, and those costs were among the topics discussed Monday by county commissioners.
The commissioners met for several hours to begin the process of planning the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Although the budget-making process is far from complete, a working draft of the spending plan shows that the county faces a projected 35% increase in tipping fees charged by landfill operators in Polk County — from the $850,000 charged last year to $1,150,000.
This is by far the largest jump in line item expenses for the Department of Solid Waste Collection, whose entire budget for FY22 is currently set at $2,548,000.
Tipping fees are charged for depositing solid waste at a landfill. Until 1997, Carroll County maintained its own landfill located in an isolated area off of Simonton Mill Road west of Carrollton. Dumping at this landfill was terminated in 1997, and the site was closed permanently in 2003 following mandated procedures from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Household garbage and other materials deposited at county convenience centers are now taken to transfer and docking stations, then to the Polk County landfill.
According to Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, the increase in tipping fees is coming from the landfill operators due to their increased labor and fuel costs.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance said that looking at the increases, last year, this year, and projected for next year combined will be about $1,000,000 over that period of time alone.
Chance added that residents from other counties, as well as commercial contractors who continue to go to Carroll County convenience and recycling centers to dump their garbage, exacerbates the problem.
“Our center operators check car tags to identify non-residents, but when you have folks with various kinds of specialty tags, that presents a problem,” Chance said. “And when you tell them that you are going to call the sheriff they say ‘go ahead and call ‘em’ and they drive off.
“We need to find a way to address this issue,” Chance noted during Monday’s meeting.
During a later conversation, Chance said that he was going to suggest that a study committee be appointed to research the issue and also explore what nearby counties are doing in regard to addressing solid waste disposal costs.
“There was a brief discussion by several of the commissioners at Monday’s budget work session,” Morgan said, “but at this time the proposed budget does not charge for Carroll County citizens who use the convenience centers.”
Other projected budget costs associated with solid waste disposal in the county’s FY22 expenses include the manning and operation of convenience centers ($375,000) and trash expense-trash hauling ($1,023,000).
The commissioners discussed several aspects of the county’s new budget during the work session. The meeting gave them an opportunity to review the “wish lists” of departments and to discuss how those lists may be fulfilled with available revenues. It was the first step in a process that will take several weeks in advance of the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1. The spending plan is likely to undergo some changes during that time.
Carroll County operates 10 convenience centers situated throughout the county that accept household garbage and the recycling of such items as paper and cardboard, plastics and aluminum containers.
For a complete list of the centers that show their location, days and times of operation, and items that are accepted, go to: www.carroll countyga.com/705/Con venience-Centers and click on Convenience Center Locations.
