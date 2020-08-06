Two Carroll County employers have made the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of Best Places to Work in 2020.
Carroll EMC made the list of finalists for large companies, or those which have 100 to 499 employees. Carroll County Schools made the list of finalists for extra-large companies, which have over 500 employees.
“Being recognized locally for the past two years, and now in the metro-Atlanta area as a top employer is a tremendous honor,” county schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said in a written statement. “Our board, district leaders, and administrators work very hard to create positive, inclusive working environments and to invest in our people with opportunities for professional growth. By focusing on people first, we are creating a premier culture to promote staff and student success. We are incredibly proud of our 24STRONG Team and their commitment to positively changing lives.”
The county school system is one of the largest employers in the county, according to Carroll Tomorrow. With 1,800 employees reported to Carroll Tomorrow, the school district is the third-largest employer in the county, following behind Southwire and Tanner Health System.
“There’s no question that the Carroll County School System is an integral part of our community,” said Bryant Turner, chairman of the Carroll County Board of Education. “To see that our entire state is taking notice of the great work happening here shows the premier level of employees that make up this incredible school district. I’m so proud to be a part of this remarkable team, and I look forward to even greater days ahead as we continue to make a difference in shaping students’ lives. Together we are creating an even greater place to live here in Carroll County, Georgia.”
This is the sixth consecutive year that Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative has appeared on the Best Places to Work list.
“Our employees complete a survey from a third-party company and their sentiments are part of what helps our company’s rating in the contest. We are proud to be chosen and honored with this designation once again,” said a statement from officials at the cooperative.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle is a weekly newspaper published by American City Business Journals. It is considered a primary resource for news about the Atlanta business community and the rest of the Metro Atlanta area.
In this year’s list, there were 25 companies in the large company category and five companies in the extra-large company category.
A virtual event for both the Best Places To Work as well as this year’s Healthiest Employers Awards will be held on Sept. 24. At this event, which will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., rankings will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.