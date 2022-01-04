Living up to its name of being a “cooperative,” the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC) sent crews during the last several days to northern and eastern Georgia to assist sister EMCs in the restoration of power in Habersham County and Newton County where thousands of customers suffered outages.
The organization’s assistance to sister EMCs on the other side of the state came on the heels of devoting many hours of work during the past weekend in restoring power in local areas. Crews worked for three days to return electricity to customers after a tornado touched down briefly Friday afternoon in a narrow two and one-half mile corridor between Temple and Villa Rica.
“We have eight linemen traveling to Habersham EMC,” said Tommy Cook, vice president of operations for Carroll EMC, “and an additional crew went to assist the Snapping Shoals EMC after strong winds took down trees and power lines weakened from the weekend’s storms in both areas.”
Habersham County is located approximately 135 miles northeast of Carrollton, and Newton County is 85 miles east.
Frigid winds of up to 40 mph blew the warmer than usual temperatures out of the area overnight Sunday night and took power from more than 6,000 members of Snapping Shoals EMC in Newton County. Already dampened grounds and weakened trees from the storms over the New Year’s holiday combined with the winter weather caused electric structures to give way across the northern portion of the state.
According to Tommy Cook, vice president of operations for Carroll EMC, the organization assists other cooperatives approximately 2-4 times per year. During 2021, Carrol EMC sent crews to assist with power restoration in tornado ravaged Newnan, an ice storm in Kentucky, and hurricanes that hit southeastern Georgia and Louisiana.
Cook explained that assistance for co-ops in Georgia is normally coordinated through the EMCs’ statewide association, Georgia EMC.
“If we need help, we contact GEMC and they reach out to other co-ops for support,” explained Cook, “and if someone else needs help, GEMC might contact us.”
Consequently, trucks with the Carroll EMC logo are sometimes seen traveling across various highways and interstates that are miles away from their home base in Carrollton as locally based crews answer the call for assistance from fellow EMCs.
Cook said that if Georgia’s co-ops need assistance from out of state or if other states need help, GEMC coordinates efforts with the statewide organizations.
Mutual aid from sister cooperatives, including Carroll EMC once any local outages have been restored, arrived to help restore power to the remaining members of the co-ops.
“The tornado (between Temple and Villa Rica) Friday evening caused more than 1,000 outages, and the cold front Sunday night caused widespread, small outages across the system,” Jarrod Kilgore, system engineering supervisor for Carroll EMC, said.
“Strong winds kept our crews working most of the weekend replacing broken poles and repairing damaged lines,” he added.
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.