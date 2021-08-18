Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s underground division was recently recognized with the “811 Day Utility Award” for its adherence to state laws while doing underground construction.
On behalf of the federal and state initiative, 811 Day serves as a reminder to call 8-1-1 before digging so that underground utilities can be flagged. To further promote damage prevention in the local area, the cooperative has co-hosted the annual 811 Day event the past three years with internet provider, SyncGlobal Telecom.
This year, employees of Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal Telecom, along with members of the West Georgia Utility Coordinating Committee (UCC), Douglas County UCC nominated utilities, and municipalities and contractors who are seen following state dig laws and regulations, were cited for special honors.
Those awarded included Carroll EMC Underground Division- 811 Day Utility Owner Award, Haralson County Water Authority- 811 Day Municipality Award, and D&G Boring, Inc.- 811 Day Construction Contractor Award.
The crew recognized for working with care near underground utilities included groundmen William Gordy and Timothy Gragg, and journeymen Antony Lea and Joe Rogers.
Like cooperative members, staking engineers and linemen crews work together to notify Georgia 811 before beginning underground projects.
No matter the size of the project, waiting until lines are flagged to start digging or excavating helps keep everyone safe. However, going above and beyond the normal measures to make sure all lines are marked is what earned the linemen special recognition.
“Safety is our number one priority at the co-op,” said Tommy Cook, vice president of operations for Carroll EMC.
“With underground and overhead construction, our guys are working near utilities that are unseen, and sometimes those go unmarked. It’s important they never cut corners when working with underground utilities because crews do not want to cause unnecessary damage to cable or water lines,” Cook said, “but more importantly, they want to make it home to their families. This award shows just how committed the are to safe digging.”
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 homes and businesses in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.