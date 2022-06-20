By THE TIMES- GEORGIAN STAFF
In a press release issued late Monday afternoon, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) addressed concerns of service reliability as higher-than-average temperatures settle across the South and threaten rolling blackouts and increased energy bills.
Forecasters expect high temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees in the coming days.
Carroll EMC says their members “can be assured that Georgia’s electric grid is stable and strategies are in place to maintain uninterrupted electric service,” the release stated.
EMCs use a diverse portfolio of resources that provides for a flexible, reliable and cost-effective supply of energy. Additionally, energy in Georgia and across the Southeast is interconnected, meaning Georgia utilities benefit from strong relationships with utilities in neighboring states resulting in mutual support when needed.
“Our electric grid is strong and delivering reliable electric service as designed, and that is expected to be the case moving forward,” said Jay Gill, Senior Vice President of Member and External Relations for Carroll EMC. “EMCs and their generation and transmission partners are confident in their preparedness for situations such as extreme temperatures.”
However, consumers are encouraged to proactively save energy around the home and place of business when demand is at its highest, generally between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., to keep their electric bill manageable, per the press release.
Tips to save energy and money include:
Run only full loads of laundry and wait to run them until later in the evening to add less heat and humidity.
Turn off unnecessary lighting and electronics that generate heat, resist the urge to turn down the thermostat and use fans to cool rooms.
Try cooking on countertop appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens instead of heating up the whole oven to make dinner.
Keep shades and curtains closed to keep the cool in and the heat out.
