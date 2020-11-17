Carroll elections officials and volunteers have completed the hand recount of the presidential ballots cast within the county, but the vote tally did not change from the previously certified results.
Election officials in all 159 counties across Georgia began auditing the votes cast in the presidential election between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump last week.
Ashley Hulsey, the county’s spokesperson, confirmed with the newspaper following the recount on Tuesday that the results did not change from the certified tallies. Elections officials had certified the results on Nov. 10 before beginning the manual review.
Carroll County election officials and seven teams of volunteers began recounting on Thursday afternoon the more than 54,000 presidential ballots cast within the county.
With the deadline to send the recount results to the state looming at midnight, each ballot needed to be manually reviewed at the county elections office. Observers from both parties sat in on the process to watch as the stacks of ballots were sorted through and counted.
Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby told the Times-Georgian on Friday that he was fully confident the ballot machines tallied the votes the same way a hand recount would.
Before the election results were certified, documents from the county’s elections office said there were 54,447 votes cast in the presidential election. Yet when the results were certified a week later, that increased to 54,505 ballots cast in this race, a difference of 58 votes.
Trump’s total ballot count increased 32 votes to 37,476 while Biden gained 26 votes to finish with 16,238 ballots when the county’s results were certified this week.
On Tuesday county officials said the recount process cost the county approximately $2,000 for poll workers.
Trump carried Carroll County by more than 68% of the vote during the Nov. 3 general election, but voters in the state’s larger urban counties favored the former vice-president. The net effect was that both presidential candidates were separated by about 14,000, within the 0.3% margin needed to trigger a review of the vote, which was authorized by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and who oversees the state’s elections.
Raffensperger told reporters that the move was necessary because his office wanted to ensure each vote was counted accurately. He added the process would combine a recount, audit of the voting machines used in the election, and recanvass all at once.
The closeness of the race in a state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 raised eyebrows among some of Raffensperger’s fellow Republicans. Last week, Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called for him to resign, saying in a joint statement that Raffensperger’s office was an “embarrassment” to the rest of the country.
Raffensperger’s office will not release the results of the recount until all five million ballots cast in the presidential election across the state are reviewed.
Major news organizations have projected Biden to be president-elect and winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. That would increase his national tally in the Electoral College to 306 electoral votes, while Trump received 232. A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.
Recount totals will likely be disclosed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office, the day after the state’s deadline for the recount to be completed. Raffensperger plans to certify the election on Friday, a date set by state law, 17 days after Election Day.
After the totals are certified, a second recount could happen, Rigby said, if one of the presidential candidates requests another review. State law says the candidates must be within a 0.5% margin, and this recount would be done using machines.
