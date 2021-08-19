A Carroll County man was shot by county deputies Thursday as he tried to light what was described as a Molotov cocktail following a standoff at his residence.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting at the request of the sheriff's office.
The wounded man was identified in a GBI press release as Bryce Jarrod Suter, 41, of 225 Park West Drive. He was being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. No law enforcement officer was injured, the GBI said.
The incident occurred following a standoff at Suter's residence that began when officers were attempting to serve a temporary protective order. Deputies attempted to negotiate with the man and fired tear gas into the residence before breaching the door.
When they did so, the GBI said, they found Suter was allegedly trying to light an improvised incendiary device known as a Molotov cocktail. The release said two deputies fired multiple rounds, wounding him.
More information will be released Friday and published in the Times-Georgian.
