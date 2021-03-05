A Carroll County prison inmate has been charged as the result of an attack on another prisoner. Matthew Daniel Perry was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the Tuesday attack at the Carroll County Correctional Institute located on Horsley Mill Road.
The facility houses state prison inmates.
Perry was already serving time for aggravated assault, Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey told the Times-Georgian.
Perry allegedly attacked a 36-year-old inmate at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday using some type of instrument, Hulsey said. The inmate was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, and Hulsey added the inmate was in stable condition as of Wednesday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the incident with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hulsey said. No further details were released.
