For eight year, the Carroll County School System has been participating in the Seamless Summer Meal Program to continually provide nutritious meals to its students — even when school is out.
The primary focus of the Seamless Summer Meal Program (SSMP) is to ensure the school system is meeting the nutritional needs of the children during the months that school is out. There are many children living in food insecure homes that need the school’s assistance during the summer months.
“The School Nutrition Program files a claim each month for all the meals that are served, just as we do during the normal school year,” said Director of School Nutrition, Bridgett Cross. “Then we are reimbursed the current rate for each meal.
“This is also a chance for us to stay in contact with our students and to see their smiling faces.”
The program began anew last Monday on June 7th, and will run through July 23rd. However, Cross said that they will not be serving meals during the week of June 28 through July 2nd.
“The teams will be of that week for Fourth of July,” said Cross. “All of our camps and athletic departments will be closed down that week. This will allow our teams to all have a break, and we will open back up July 6.”
SSMP makes it easier for schools to feed their children during the traditional summer vacation periods, year-round schools, and long school vacation periods.
The meals will consist of the five components that make up a reimbursable meal according to the federal meal program; a protein, grain, fruit, vegetable, and milk.
“Students do not have to register for meals,” said Cross. “The program is totally funded by the federal government.
“We have open sites set up all around the county. All they have to do is go to a site and pick up a meal.”
All children 18 years and under are eligible to receive the meals offered, as well as the children with disabilities who are 21 and under.
“Unfortunately we are not allowed to deliver to homes this year,” said Cross. “Last year, we were able to run bus routes that allowed us to perform more door-to-door service because of the state of emergency our country was in.
“Now, we are trying to transition back into a normal serving process. That is the reason we have buses stationed strategically around the county. However, if any parent truly were in need of meals for their children and contacted us, I feel confident in saying that someone in our department would make sure that family had meals to feed their children.”
Cross said that the parents and or students can text “FOODGA” to 877877 from a mobile phone, and be provided geographically based results on the closest sites.
They can also visit the GeorgiaFoodBankAssociation.org for a GPS-enabled map of the closest sites, or dial 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).
They can also visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids and FoodFinder for more information.
