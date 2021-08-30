Carroll County Schools open door to Online Campus School

At the beginning of the pandemic, many families learned that their children thrived better when they were being taught in an online environment.
For that reason, at the end of the 2020 school season, the Carroll County school district decided to make virtual schooling an option for high school students. Now, the Carroll County Online Campus has opened its doors as a brand new full-time public school.
Cheryl Clark was chosen as the principal. Originally from Mississippi, Clark has over 20 years of experience in education.
Clark said she obtained her undergraduate degree in English from Rust College, her master’s degree from Troy University, and her Educational Specialist degree from Columbus State University.
Clark told the Times-Georgian that the Online Campus provides students with an opportunity for “non-traditional learning,” while also keeping up with the academic rigors of a “traditional school setting.” She said that’s one of the reasons she was interested in taking the position.
“I wanted to do something that’s pioneering, where I could use my innovation skills to push forward education,” said Clark. “I think that we are on the cusp of a lot of changes in education.
“This gives me an opportunity to really invest my interest in education, but also the side of me that has a desire for innovation.”
“We do the schedules here on our campus,” said Clark. “Then, they will place those students in the platforms and generate login IDs for the students. Our teachers will then use those resources to actually drive the program.”
According to Clark, CCOS earned a PartnerUp grant that enrolls students into a platform for them. With this partnership, Clark said that there is a cut-off period for enrollment.
Clark began her career as a high school English teacher and was promoted to Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, before becoming principal of Carroll County Online Campus.
“I taught two years in Mississippi before moving to Georgia,” said Clark. “I moved to Carrollton due to a job offer. Earlier this year, I was recruited by the Carroll County School District to be the principal of the new Online Campus school.”
Clark is one of a small percentage to hold the distinction as a Nationally STEM Certified High School Administrator. Recognized by the Georgia Department of Education (GADOE) as a pioneer in her field, she has led the charge in establishing the Online Campus, county officials said.
Although the Online Campus is public, Clark said that students will have to go through an application process to be accepted. The application process is broken into two tiers — and there’s a waitlist, Clark said.
The Online Campus has a total of 150 slots to fill for students grades 9 through 12. Currently, there are 53 students enrolled at CCOS, Clark said.
Clark said Tier One represents the students with the highest acceptance ranks; Tier Two represents those students who can be accepted into the school if all the slots are not filled by the Tier One students.
If all of the Tier One and Tier Two students have been enrolled — and there are more slots left — Clark said students on the waitlist will then be enrolled according to the order in which they applied. However, if there are no slots available, the students will remain on the waitlist.
Clark said the district put this process in place because not all students are used to the level of rigor that will be used inside of CCOS.
“We use a tier model and application process that we send out to students and parents,” said Clark. “We base it on behavior, attendance, and grades, to determine which students would make the first tier, which students will make the second tier, and then the rest of the students will be waitlisted based on how soon they applied to the program to fill the slots that we have.
“It is application-only and is a non-COVID based program. So, when it comes to the selection, we are very particular about who gets accepted into the program.”
In other words, Clark said that COVID exposed the community to the online learning option — but the program is not open only because of COVID.
“It’s for the students that are looking for a non-traditional form of schooling,” said Clark. “If it was COVID-related, that would mean that the school would not be around when COVID is over. That’s not the case. This school is here to stay.”
According to Clark, the administrative staff at the Online Campus will use a selection rubric when accepting students.
Clark said there are no grade point average requirements. Because some students thrive in this environment, and some do not, administrators will consider what the students have already done in their core classes in making their selections.
“We’re asking that the students be self-directed in their learning,” said Clark. “We also ask that the students have family support because, while the students are working away from a school setting, we’re asking that they receive that parental guidance and support to be self-directed.”
Clark said that if students’ grades begin to slip, they will be placed on academic probation until their grades improve. If their grades do not improve, they will be asked to return back to their home school (the school in which they were originally enrolled), Clark said.
Clark said the difference is that CCOS serves all of the high school students who meet the application requirements in Carroll County.
“We are always heavily monitoring students’ grades at the end of the four and nine-week mark,” said Clark. “In addition to monitoring the grades, we will make contacts with the parents to inform them on the status of their children’s grades.”
Although the students will be attending school virtually, Clark said they will still be able to participate in sports and extracurricular activities in their home, or original, schools.
“They are still in school,” said Clark. “They are just taking their courses in an online platform.”
In addition to the Online Campus, Clark said that CCOC is home to the Online Campus Extended Day School. This school is designed to serve as an alternative complement to traditional high school programs, Clark said.
Clark said that with support from an on-campus facilitator, the program is grounded in the uniqueness and inherent worth of the individual student. Clark said she believes that everyone possesses the ability to become a self-confident, independent learner.
The aim of the Online Extended Day School is to ensure the success of all students seeking a more flexible learning environment as an opportunity to complete their high school requirements, Clark said.
“In order to have a better-situated community, we have to get our students through graduation first,” said Clark.
Although this will be Clark’s first year as a principal, she said that she is equipped with the skills needed to push forward education.
“I think that this program is going to continue to grow,” said Clark. “And I hope that it does. We need to have different alternatives for non-traditional schooling for people who want to do what they have to do and move forward. And that is what CCOS is committed to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.