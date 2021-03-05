The Carroll County school board approved spending $2.5 million on a fleet of 25 new buses Wednesday during a called meeting. Each bus will cost $103,580, and Superintendent Scott Cowart said the buses will be paid for using funds from the state.
Cowart said Gov. Brian Kemp returned about 60% of the budget cuts he made to the state’s fiscal year budget last year, which means the county school board expects to collect about $5.1 million.
“We knew one of the areas we needed to invest in was our bus fleet,” Cowart said. “That has been at the heart of this board for a number of years, to purchase a good number of buses. We always need more.”
Cowart said the school board initially discussed purchasing 15 buses, but finance director Delene Strickland told him that more money was in the budget to allow for the purchase of 10 additional buses.
The county school system received two bids, one from the Yancey bus company and the other from Rush Bus Centers.
Rush was the lower bidder with $100,500. Carroll County Schools administrator Terry Jones told board members they could purchase five site licenses in addition to the buses. These are International buses that come with a five-year warranty and use gas instead of diesel.
Cowart said these were the kind of buses that were purchased recently by the school panel. Jones added the board has purchased International buses for several years.
“Rush provides a really good service for us,” Jones said. “In regards to the site license, the software that runs the diagnostics on the buses, it is a benefit to have them all one type that can use the same software. We have three different types of buses, so we have to use three different types of software.”
Kerry Miller, a county school board member who represents the Villa Rica Cluster, supported the recommendation by Jones to purchase the buses from Rush.
“I just can’t tell you how excited I am, and I agree with you,” Miller said. “Standardization, if you can, is always the best way to go if you’re talking about more clout with those vendors. International is a good, good brand.”
Yancey’s bid was $107,953 per bus, Jones said.
Carroll County Schools director of transportation Bruce Tidaback told the board he has identified 15 buses that would “cost us an extreme amount to operate,” and he is looking for 10 more to cycle out. The school board will need to decide what to do with these buses, either putting them on the GovDeals government auction website or donating them to other departments in Carroll County, such as the Sheriff’s Office.
Board approval will be required if the value of each bus being sold exceeds $10,000. However, Strickland said that Tidaback does not anticipate these buses to exceed that value.
