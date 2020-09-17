The Carroll County School System has been invited to make a presentation in February at a national meeting of school leaders.
The school system, in partnership with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI) was invited to present at the AASA National Conference on Education, which will take place virtually from Feb. 18-19.
The organization describes itself as the premier association for school system leaders and it serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership in Washington.
The district will be presenting a session entitled “Starting with Self: The Journey Toward Cultivating System-wide Social Emotional Wellness.”
Social Emotional Wellness is an initiative that began last school year and aims to promote the daily needs of students and teachers.
“It is important that we attend to the social emotional needs of every student and every staff member on a daily basis,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart.
Since last year, several hundred teachers were trained in “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” which Cowart said is just one of many ways that the social and emotional wellness of students is supported. This year, school leaders are being trained by GLISI in other social emotional techniques.
Another large part of making the Social Emotional Wellness initiative work successfully is the PASS program, or “Partners Advancing Student Success.” PASS partners with school districts to connect resources to families and students who may not succeed in traditional school settings, and it works to empower students to stay in school and achieve in life.
Last year, the school system presented alongside GLISI at the Georgia Association of Education and Leadership, and due to the success at that conference, the school system was asked to speak at the AASA National Conference on Education.
“Carroll County is a leader in the state of Georgia in thinking about how to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk,” said GLISI executive director Leslie Hazle Bussey. “[Cowart] has been slowly creating conditions for this work and I think showing up in the results that the district is seeing in terms of student performance and school culture.”
