SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORIGAN
The Carroll County NAACP will host a special presentation with local medical professionals and young voices on COVID-19, its dangers and ways to prevent exposure, protect yourself and stop the virus’ spread.
The conversation will be held through the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Thursday, May 20, beginning at 7 p.m.
NAACP panelists will include: family practice physician Greg Floyd, MD; anesthesiologist and Tanner’s chief of surgery Tunicia Girion, MD; OB/GYN and Tanner’s chief of women’s health Megan Grilliot, MD; nephrologist Kilsy Cuello-Guthery, MD; infectious disease specialist, chair of the Carroll County Board of Health and medical director of infection prevention at Tanner, Laura Larson, MD; gastroenterologist Thelma Lucas, MD; rheumatology specialist Angela Pham, MD; cardiologist Charlie Rouse, MD; and anesthesiologist Kirsten Spraggins, MD.
The panel will also include special guests representing Generation Y (born in the 1980s and 1990s) and Generation Z (born starting in 1997), including Elise Larson, Sebastian Mason II, Jerenis Razzetty and Kaylen Thomas.
To watch the conversation live on Facebook, log into facebook.com/CarrollCountyNAACP. It can also be followed on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCwFrDMDRZ4wUef7MlUzZhKg.
For more information or to find a vaccination site, call 770-214-1728.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.