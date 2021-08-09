Friends and colleagues of a Carroll County Fire Rescue deputy chief are asking the public to keep him in their prayers as he battles with COVID.
According to county Director of Communications, Ashley Hulsey, Tommy Hopson tested positive for COVID about two weeks ago.
Following his diagnosis, Hopson left the department and while hospitalized has been on a ventilator, Hulsey said.
Hulsey also said that since Hopson has been hospitalized, he has developed a strong case of pneumonia, which she hopes clears up very soon.
“Hopson is very loyal to Carroll County,” said Hulsey. “We want him well, so that we can have him back.”
Hopson’s family provided an update on Monday, sharing on Facebook that Hopson has made improvements during his treatment.
“They were baby steps and we have a long way to go, but God hears the fervent prayers of his people. Please continue to pray for his servant,” the family’s post said.
Hopson has been serving at the Carroll County Fire Rescue since 1990. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2020.
Hopson moved up the ranks from a firefighter, to station captain, battalion captain, and most recently served in the capacity of battalion chief since 2016.
In a Facebook post made by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the department, along with the community, have shared their support for Hopson and his family.
“Please pray for Carroll County Fire Rescue’s Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson. He has always been a friend to us at the Sheriff’s Office, never hesitating to assist us in any way.
“We are praying hard for him and his family tonight, asking God to heal him and bring his smiling face and cheery disposition back to all of us.”
Hulsey told the Times-Georgian on Monday that Hopson’s family and friends have put together a benefit banking account for Hopson’s recovery and treatment.
The Sheriff’s office has sent out a notice, sharing the ways that one can donate to the account.
“To make a donation, all checks can be made out to the Tommy Hopson Benefit Account.”
Either you can go by any United Community Bank and make a deposit to the Hopson account, or you can mail a check to the benefit account.
All donations and/or contributions are tax deductible.
