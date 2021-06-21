Although the pandemic emergency shut down jury trials for months and brought about a huge backlog of cases, locally the court system is in the process of ramping up, according to Carroll County Clerk of Court Allen Lee.
“The problem was with the many hearings, but the remote capability, such as ZOOM meetings, helped us,” Lee said.
“Although we remained fully staffed, there was a time when we were one-day on and one-day off three or four months ago,” he explained.
However, the real estate cases never slowed down, although they were done by appointment so they could be spaced out, according to Lee.
“We’re creeping along trying to get back to speed. We’ll get there,” Lee said.
Georgia’s statewide judiciary emergency, which brought many legal proceedings to a standstill during much of the last 15 months, is expected to ease considerably now that Georgia State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton signed a new order that lifted his original statewide ruling that he signed in March, 2020.
According to the statement released, the chief judges of Georgia’s 49 judicial districts will still have the authority to issue local emergency orders to suspend certain legal deadlines and designate different facilities for court functions, according to Chief Justice Melton.
He added that the chief judges can continue to issue orders that allow some proceedings to continue to be held remotely and also require citizens who enter a courthouse to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Judge John Simpson of Carrollton serves as the Chief Justice of the Coweta Judicial Circuit that includes Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.
