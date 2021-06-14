The Carroll County Board of Education held a second public hearing on Monday night on the proposed operating budget for the upcoming school year.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Delene Strickland, an increase in federal grants are the most significant changes for the new budget.
The proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year projects $144.1 million in revenues for the general fund, compared to last year’s fiscal budget of $139.3 million. It also includes a one-time federal grant of $26.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) is also funded based on the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES I), Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CARES II).
The proposed budget includes an estimated $46.4 million in local property taxes.
The public hearing, which was to provide public input on the spending plan, took place during the school board’s work session. The board is expected to meet Thursday, June 17, to vote on the FY22 budget.
Aside from the FY22 budget, the board also discussed updates on the school system’s alternative programs and provided updates on graduation rates and facilities, and construction projects. Also discussed were memorandums of understanding with several different universities.
Under the umbrella of alternative programs, the Carroll County School System offers the Online Campus, GOAL program, and extended day program.
Cheryl Clark, Alternative School’s principal provided an update with past and current data to show the students’ growth.
During the first semester of the school year, the GOAL program had a total of 38 students, but by the second semester, that number had almost tripled, with a total of 84 enrolled students.
Superintendent Scott Cowart then presented the statistics for the graduation rates and expressed how thrilled he was with the outcome. This year marks the fourth consecutive year that the Carroll County Schools have managed to keep a 90% graduation rate or higher.
As a district, Carroll County had a 91.8% graduation rate. Mount Zion held the highest graduation rate with 95.6%. Central was close behind with a 93.4% graduation rate, Bowdon had a 92.2% graduation rate, Villa Rica had a 90.3% graduation rate, and Temple had a 90.2% graduation rate.
According to Cowart, the rates will shift slightly after other students have completed their summer courses, and are able to join the graduating class.
The board also discussed memoranda of understanding with four universities: Shorter University, Walden University, University of Central Florida, and the University of West Georgia.
These MOU’s allow each university to place student teachers in the high school classrooms, which they feel will be mutually beneficial to both sides of the spectrum. The board voted to amend it for the agenda on Thursday.
At the end of the meeting, the board met in Executive Session to discuss the future acquisition of real estate, safety and security, personnel, and pending or threatened litigation.
