The Carroll County Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt a $144.1 million budget for the upcoming school year.
During the meeting, all seven board members were in favor of approving the budget after hearing how the budget will be spent.
Before voting, board member Clayton Kierbow asked Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Delene Strickland, “If we decide to approve this budget, would we be over or under budget for the upcoming year?”
Strickland replied that as of now, the board would be under budget; however, she said there are still some adjustments to be made.
“Part of that is due to some items being on backorder,” said Strickland. “We do anticipate that the fund balance will be higher than estimated once we have an idea of what those items are.”
According to Strickland, an increase in federal grants are the most significant changes for the new budget.
The operating budget for Carroll County school’s 2021-22 school year is $4.7 million more than last year’s.
“This is probably the largest budget we have ever had,” said Board Chair, Sandra Morris. “We have a lot of kids and services. I feel like we have proven to be very responsible with this money, so I am very proud of what this board has done.”
The Carroll County school system received a one-time grant of $26.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER) to improve learning loss opportunities for students.
The budget also includes an estimated $46.4 million in local property taxes.
The board did not set a millage rate, or the tax rate property owners will pay. That number depends on the tax digest, which is still being computed by the Tax Commissioner’s office. Once the digest is provided the millage issue will be put on a future meeting agenda.
The Carroll County school district will provide students with Chrome books, staff with laptops, classroom panels, personnel retention, and professional learning.
They also plan to promote a safe and healthy environment for students and staff by additional disinfecting, providing masks, supporting social and emotional wellness, expanding facilities to promote physical distancing, and enhancing air quality (HVAC) in facilities and buses.
The district plans to allocate $12.2 million in instruction, $4 million in technology, $9.6 million in enhancing safety and health, $4.4 million in personnel retention, $3.9 million in the continuity of operations, and $556,000 in grant administration.
The budget for the new fiscal year calls for $96.2 million in instructional learning, compared to the $90.7 million spent last year, which is a difference of $5.6 million.
The new budget also calls for $11.7 million in school administration, which is $256,198 more than last year.
In the maintenance and operations department, the new budget calls for $14.2 million, which is a difference of $3.1 million.
Since many students have chosen to continue their learning virtually, the new budget calls for a decrease in transportation spending; $8.5 million, compared to last year’s budget of $10.7 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease.
