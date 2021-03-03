Carroll County is now a Second Amendment preservation county, joining a growing number of counties across the Peach State that have adopted resolutions in support of the Constitutional right to bear arms.
During their meeting Tuesday night, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution presented to them by District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee last week.
Unlike some other counties across the Peach State, Carroll County is not calling themselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Other counties, including Troup, Haralson and Coweta, have recently adopted Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.
“It is the desire of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to the provisions of the Constitution of the State of Georgia that protect Carroll County citizens’ individual and unalienable rights to keep and bear arms,” the resolution said.
Under the resolution, the BOC would support the county Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agency in the “exercise of his/her sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
The resolution also says the county would “not authorize or appropriate funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of any acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that violate the Second Amendment.”
District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds said during the meeting that he has received nearly 10 calls and emails from his constituents about the resolution.
“This is just a largely symbolic resolution that we are upholding the Second Amendment and anything that might come against us,” Reynolds said. “But it isn’t really giving us any new commitment. It’s just strengthening that.”
Lee told the Times-Georgian last week he wants to preserve the Second Amendment in Carroll County because of “everything that is going down in our nation.”
“This is going to be a test before too long, and this is another layer of protection that would make it harder just to come in and do something with our guns,” Lee said. “I feel like a lot of our rights are being taken away, and it needs to stop.”
“You can’t find guns, and they [the federal government] are talking about putting a tax on the guns,” he said. “I just see that coming in the future. I feel like the Second Amendment … our forefathers had it right when they added amendments, and now we have certain administrations wanting to come in and change things.”
