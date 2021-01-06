A Carroll County commissioner is concerned about the renewal of a rental agreement the county is considering with the state for the Department of Driver Services building.
County residents use the Alms House building at 512 Old Newnan Road to renew or get a new driver’s license, County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said during the commission meeting on Tuesday night. She added the facility used to be in Villa Rica, at the Georgia State Patrol post.
The rental agreement with the State Properties Commission has an initial term of one year from July 1 to June 30, 2022, county attorney Stacey Blackmon said. The county will then decide whether the agreement is extended for eight years.
The state would rent the 6,400-square-foot building owned by the county for $10 a year, according to the agreement.
The state must also have an insurance policy on the property and any furnishings or equipment within the building, Blackmon added. She said the state provides liability insurance for its officers and members, and the state will pay for all janitorial services and utilities.
But District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds raised concerns during the meeting about the county being responsible for funding repairs to the building. Action on the agreement was tabled until the Feb. 2 commission meeting.
He said that while it is beneficial for Carroll residents to be able to get their drivers licenses in the county, he asked if it was typical for counties to provide a building for these services “free of charge.” He asked if the county commission could charge a higher rental rate.
“Another thing I noticed in the contract is repairs,” he said during the commission meeting. “The first part sounds good, but then the second part negates the first. ‘During the term, the landlord shall be responsible for servicing, replacing, and maintaining in good repair, except for repairs necessitated by the willful misconduct of the tenant.’ ”
“I can’t imagine there would be any willful misconduct of the tenant unless they leave a pot on the stove and it burns down,” he said. “Repairs then are basically the county’s responsibility. What I see from this, being new to it, from a financial perspective is we’re providing the building but then we’re providing all the repairs to it basically for free to the state.”
The Alms House was an institution that existed in the county in the early 20th century to provide for those who were too poor to be cared for any other way. It was once a home for the indigent back in the days before Social Security or other government benefits existed to help the poor.
“We were very lucky back in 2004 when (then) Chairman Robert Barr was able to negotiate Driver Services staying here in Carroll County,” she told the commissioners. “Some of you may remember it used to be up at the Georgia State Patrol office, the front part was Driver Services and the back was Georgia State (Patrol). The fact was that the county almost lost it. If we didn’t have Driver Services here, we might be driving to another county.”
When the Driver Services department separated from the Georgia State Patrol building, county clerk Susan Mabry told the commission that Haralson County was competitive and wanted the department to relocate there. She added Barr said it was “an economic issue” because residents coming into Carroll to get their licenses might also eat or shop within the county.
Mabry added whenever the county Public Works Department makes repairs to the building, the department will send an invoice to the state for the cost of materials.
After hearing Reynolds’ concerns, Chance said he would be willing to amend his motion to table the action until the February meeting. That motion was approved 5-1, with the lone voice of dissent being District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon. District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
