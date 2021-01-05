Carroll officials anticipate collecting $119 million in SPLOST revenue over the next six years if voters approve the sales tax in the March referendum.
On Tuesday night, Carroll commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and her municipalities to continue the one-cent sales tax, and also approved a notice calling for the March 16 election.
County voters will go to the polls in March to decide whether to continue the special purpose sales tax that helps fund capital projects across Carroll, such as new fire stations, roads, and other needed improvements. Carroll residents have until Feb. 16 to register to vote in this special election.
The SPLOST is a tax on purchased goods that is used for capital projects proposed by the county government and other participating city governments. Voters first approved the tax in 1987, and have since authorized its renewal each time its term, which is six years, has ended.
The notice will advertise the referendum on the March ballot. That question asks whether voters want to renew the SPLOST and contains the project categories that have been approved by each city and the estimated revenue they are anticipating.
County officials collect SPLOST funds and divide them among themselves and the eight municipalities within the county.
The county would get the largest share of the money under the intergovernmental agreement, and has $73.6 million in projects lined up, ranging from public safety equipment to agricultural projects and land conservation, according to Tuesday’s resolution.
Meanwhile, the Carrollton City Council has $26.2 million in SPLOST projects planned for their town, while Villa Rica is expecting $9 million and Temple is hoping to collect $4.4 million. Both of those cities have SPLOST projects of their own planned.
Bowdon city officials have $2.2 million in projects planned to be funded by the 2021 SPLOST. Whitesburg leaders have budgeted $630,700 for their SPLOST projects and Mount Zion is expecting to capture $1.8 million in SPLOST revenues.
Because a portion of Bremen exists within Carroll County, that city has $600,000 in projects ready to be funded by the tax revenue.
Until March 16, government officials across Carroll will be informing residents about the projects they would like to see funded by the SPLOST. These officials cannot persuade voters to say ‘yes’ to renewing the current SPLOST, but they can talk about what they plan to do with the tax revenue.
The lists created by each governing body are not specific with individual projects, but Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason recently said during a work session meeting that she would like at least one major project to be funded by SPLOST dollars if the tax is renewed.
Carrollton officials are hoping to build a new Fire Station 23 on the corner of Centennial and Central School Roads, City Manager Tim Grizzard said recently. This would cost the city $6.5 million for the building and equipment.
