Carrol County Crisis Team playing vital role in emergencies

Less than two months after being active, the Carroll County Crisis Response Team is proving to be a valuable resource in meeting emergencies that arise in mental health-related situations.
The mobile crisis team is a two-member unit of co-responders that includes a law enforcement officer – who is also a certified paramedic – and a licensed professional counselor. The team responds to calls dispatched by the Carroll County 911 Call Center. It moved to an active status in the City of Carrollton on April 1, and then county-wide on May 1.
“Our goal is to de-escalate mental health crises on site with the use of the licensed clinician (and) to avoid any arrests and/or hospital admissions,” explained Jodie Goodman, executive director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
“We have even been sent to the hospital and the county jail."
Goodman said the unit doesn't use sirens or flashing lights, and that fact tends not to exacerbate already tense situations.
“However, if required, the licensed clinician on the team has the ability and credentials to sign a 1013 Order, which requires an involuntary commitment for the individual to receive further mental health evaluations if they present to be a threat to themselves or others,” she explained.
Additionally, the team’s law enforcement officer/paramedic is on site for safety reasons and to medically clear individuals who need to be transported for mental health treatment. This avoids long wait times at the ER, Goodman explained.
“We are here to support our law enforcement officers who do a great job and risk their lives enforcing the law, but they are not as extensively trained as we are in reacting to and de-escalating situations stemming from mental health issues,” Goodman said.
According to Case Manager Lori Thomas, CCCRT has responded to 48 calls dispatched by 911 since April 1. Most of the calls have come during the 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. timeframe.
“Most folks think that these situations occur during the middle of the night, but we have found that has not been the case,” Thomas said.
Goodman said that the team also provides follow-up care to those to whom they have responded.
“I think that’s the beauty of what we do,” said Goodman, “because we respond to crisis situations and then we offer follow-up care.”
The Carroll County Crisis Response Team is supported by Carroll County, the City of Carrollton, Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, Willowbrooke at Tanner, Pathways Center and the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
Steve Adams of West Georgia Ambulance Services has contributed a vehicle for use by the CCRT on its mobile responses.
