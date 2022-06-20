CareTrack Health, a patient adherence solution provider, is opening its new office building, based on the company’s growth, in Carrollton.
Following 24% growth year-over-year, CareTrack’s care team, sales team and executive team will work together in the building, according to a CareTrack Health press release. The new office building is 14,000 square feet compared to its previous 1,485-square-foot building.
CareTrack Health Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mills founded the business in 2015 with Derek Skinner and Susan Tice. All three worked previously at Greenway Health.
“This building allows us to come back together and start working together because we determined that makes a big deal with culture,” Mills said. “The remoteness, as new people come on because we’re growing really fast, makes it really hard to get them a part of the organization when they’re completely remote and isolated.”
In 2015, when Mills was working at Greenway Health, there were 52 million patients enrolled into Medicare and 36 million of them qualified for services like what CareTracks offers. According to Mills, it will be over 80 million by 2025.
According to a 2019 United Nations report, for the first time in human history, the number of people on Earth aged 65 or older outnumbered children five and under.
Mills cited that statistic in an interview with the Times-Georgian last week.
“With age comes the need for medical care, and the ability to do that more efficiently is why we started the company,” Mills said.
Mills said the company went completely remote in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, CareTrack Health’s new office will be located at 590 Hays Mill Road.
The new CareTrack facility is helping medical practices across the country prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption, per the company’s press release.
Most employees of CareTracks are nursing program students, medical and nursing assistants, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
“We follow patients between regularly scheduled visits from primary care doctors. We have a team of nurses and medical assistants that call patients to make sure that the patients are following the care plan their physician creates for them and see if they have any issues,” Mills said. “We are able to run assessments and tests over the phone to gauge the health of those patients according to that care plan.”
Mills said all of the assessments and tests are medically related. Some examples of the assessments CareTrack offers are depression and fall risk screenings.
Mills outlined an example of a typical patient seeing their doctor four times a year, while others may see the doctor once a year.
There are different levels of “following” a patient can receive from CareTrack. Patients that are able to visit their doctor only once a year, can be contacted by CareTrack on a quarterly basis, while Mills said high intensity patients will be contacted daily if needed.
“When we do the daily visits, we do vital devices like blood pressure cuff, diabetes, weight scale and that reports back to us electronically,” Mills said.
Mills said most patients have chronic illness and have a medicare advantage, meaning they are typically elderly. CareTracks software system works with the doctor’s software system, which allows CareTracks to identify patients in need of their services.
“Once the physician says ‘yes, they should receive CareTracks services’ we stay with them on a regular basis,” Mills said.
Medicare patients who need CareTrack services have a Medicare benefit.
“Medicare has created a series of programs that they’ll pay physicians to do this work, following patients outside of the office,” Mills said. “The problem that physicians have is that it takes technology and people to do that work, so we fill that void by doing the work Medicare wants done to help patients stay healthier. Part of that, the physician gets reimbursed. It is a good revenue stream for the physician’s practice and then they pay CareTracks to do the work,” Mills said.
Although CareTracks began with medicare, they are expanding into commercial plans and other endeavors that will allow them to work with providers outside of Medicare.
“That’s a part of our future, is to employer based plans and working directly with insurance companies,” Mills said.
Professional Park Medical Services announced earlier in June the installation of CareTrack Health’s Patient Adherence System. CareTrack will help Professional Park prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption, per the release.
“CareTrack’s system will allow us to improve patients’ overall care in between office visits,” said Sebastian Mason, Professional Park Medical Services Chief Operating Officer. “The extensive data we have access to means that we can see health changes in real-time and have all the patient’s information at our fingertips to make proactive decisions.”
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
