Villa Rica Police have charged a health care worker with cruelty to a handicapped child after the child’s mother said she saw the abuse on a hidden camera.
Richard Billstrom, 61, was being held at the Douglas County Jail on two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of simple battery, and two counts of reckless conduct, according to a VRPD press release.
According to the statement issued by Capt. Keith Shaddix, Billstrom was arrested at his home in Bremen earlier Thursday. Billstrom is a licensed practical nurse who had been hired to provide care for the child, according to the statement.
The arrest followed two incidents at a Villa Rica home and involves physical abuse of a 9-year-old handicapped child. The statement said that the child’s mother had concerns about how the child was being treated and, without the caretaker’s knowledge, installed a hidden camera in the child’s room.
She reviewed the video Wednesday and found two incidents of suspected abuse, which she then reported to police.
Shaddix’ statement said that the first incident occurred on March 17, when the video allegedly showed the suspect striking the child in the head. The second incident happened Wednesday, and the video allegedly shows the suspect slapping the child and pulling her hair.
Billstrom was arrested at his home by Villa Rica Police with the assistance of Bremen Police.
