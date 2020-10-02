About 15 minutes south of Carrollton are the haunted trails of Camp Blood, where zombies and menacing creatures have roamed at night for 30 years, waiting to scare the life out of anyone who dares enter their forest.
Legend says the campgrounds originally got its name from a frightful party on Halloween in 1990. Owner Mark “Atch” Atcheson and friends created a trail to scare everyone who attended the party. The frightful excitement brought about the creation of Camp Blood, which is celebrating its 30th year of turning high-functioning people into stumbling scaredy-cats.
“I feel extremely blessed. The good Lord has been good,” Atcheson said. The camp is said to be the longest-running haunted attraction in Georgia.
Atcheson went on to explain why the haunted park is still alive.
“We’ve been around as long as we have because we love doing it,” he said. “When you get to see a grown man who is completely afraid of clowns running around like a little girl with their head off? That’s the thrill of it.”
Camp Blood is located at 2277 Whooping Creek Road and is open until Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday night. Admission is $25 per person.
Within the tall wooden fence that separates normal life from the horror brooding in the forest, rests a half-mile mile trail that includes a visit to “Lakeview Asylum,” full of forgotten patients; there’s “Uncle Buck’s Bait and Tackle,” located beside a toxic spill; and there are other sets with names such as the “Clown Room” and “Caged Zombie”.
Other than the trail, the campground includes other fun, scary amenities for people to enjoy. Guests can enjoy carnival games, a redneck fortune teller, a campfire where people can listen to Mama’s tall tales, a redneck movie theater, a concession center, and a gift shop where people can browse horror movie memorabilia.
Also, this year a miniature escape room, provided by Lock City Escape Games, will be at Camp Blood every weekend in October. People can test their ability to get out of a haunted-house themed room.
Like many other haunted attractions, Camp Blood relies on numerous costumed actors ready to leap out to frighten people, and Hollywood-style special effects to distract a wanderer’s senses and generate fear within.
Many haunts use a lot of splatter, gore, and demonic themes to enhance the fright and potential screams — but Atcheson emphasizes that his is a “Christian-owned and operated” attraction. “There is nothing Satanic out there; if there is, I get rid of it.”
But don’t assume Camp Blood is a cakewalk. Those who venture to Atcheson’s neck of the woods will be in for a blood-curdling surprise.
Atcheson said anyone and everyone is welcome to the campgrounds, however, he does not recommend it for children below the age of 12. It’s completely up to parents’ discretion — if they want to wake up in the middle of the night to a scared child for numerous weeks.
If there happens to be a brave 8-year-old or younger who can withstand the terrors inside Camp Blood, they are allowed in for free.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Blood officials recommend guest to wear a mask and practice safe distancing while at the attraction. Also, they ask people to not touch anyone or anything that may endanger their health or that of others and to stick with their group throughout the trail.
Portions of the attraction’s funds help Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the attraction has recently partnered with The Holy Spirit Emergency Center.
