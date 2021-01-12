After leading the Trojans for five seasons, Carrollton High School head football coach Sean Calhoun has stepped down to continue his career elsewhere.
“Coach Calhoun served our program well and we are appreciative for all he has done for Carrollton High School,” said CHS Principal David Brooks. “We wish him the best in future pursuits.”
Both Calhoun and City School officials said the coach’s decision to resign was a mutual agreement.
On Tuesday, FootballScoop and Gradick Sports reported that Calhoun accepted the head coaching role at Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama.
However, Calhoun said “I do not have a job right now” when asked to confirm those claims Tuesday afternoon.
Vestavia Hills City School System officials were unavailable for comment.
Regarding Trojan football, Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of city schools, said the search for a new head coach is underway. Assistant football coach Mark Loudermilk will be the interim head coach until a replacement is named.
“It’s emotional,” Calhoun said about parting ways with CHS. “The bond I have had with my kids the last five years, I feel confident they would say that I love them unconditionally. ... And that’s what I’ve tried my best to do here. I’ve done everything I can, on and off the field, for them.”
Calhoun led the Trojans to five winning seasons with an overall record of 51-12. During that time, they earned three region titles and five quarterfinal appearances.
“We set high standards for our football players on and off the field,” Calhoun said about his team’s performance during his time as head coach. “I felt our kids performed very well, and some years, I think they overachieved.”
Under Calhoun’s leadership, the Trojans had one All-Region MVP, one All-Area MVP, one All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, two All-Area Defensive Player of the Year recipients, one Region Offensive Player of the Year, one Region Defensive Player of the Year, and two All-Area Newcomer of the Year recipients.
There have also been 57 All-Area selections, 57 All-Region selections and eight All-State selections. Most important, however, more than 40 student-athletes have gone on to play college football.
Additionally, his student-athletes retained an overall 3.3 grade-point average or better during Calhoun’s tenure.
After officially stepping down, Calhoun reminisced on the past five years with the Trojans and said his most memorable coaching experience revolved around Chase McDaniel’s battle with cancer in the 2019 season.
“That’s something, as a coach, that you don’t really plan on going through,” he said. “Going through that as a football team and as a community, that’s forever, ever, ever in my heart.”
School officials are currently searching for CHS’ new head football coach, according to Albertus.
Loudermilk just completed his sixth season with the Trojans. Loudermilk, who attended and played football at the University of West Georgia, has worked as an offensive line coach since 1988. He coached at various Georgia schools throughout his career.
