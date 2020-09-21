Deputies arrested two people on charges of burglary on Sunday, including a 27-year-old woman who was accused a week ago in a meth trafficking case.
Lindsey Ann Hale of Villa Rica was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and charged for for one count of burglary in the second degree, one count of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Randy Collins, 33 of Villa Rica, was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree, possession and use of drug related objects, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Hale was previously charged and arrested on Sept. 11 for conspiracy to possess methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. That Friday evening, she was issued a $10,000 bond and was released from jail.
According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responded to a 2 a.m. call on Sept.20 about a stolen utility truck. The victim told deputies that her husband, Freddie Strickland, had been arrested at the same location as the stolen trailer and was in jail.
A man named Freddy Strickland, 44, of Villa Rica was also charged on Sept.11 with trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim told deputies she had been on the property to pack and remove Strickland’s things, when she noticed the missing trailer.
Deputies searched the area, finding two individuals, identified as Hale and Collins, in a shed. Both individuals were placed in handcuffs.
The two told deputies that they were at the residence looking for meth, as they knew of Strickland’s involvement with drugs at that location.
The residence on Hunters Lake Drive in Villa Rica was one of five locations raided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 10, where lawmen seized more than a half-million dollars in methamphetamine as well as guns, and cash.
As of Monday evening, neither individual had their bond set and they were both in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
