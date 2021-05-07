Brown a Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalist

Tewanna L. Brown, Business and Computer Science Teacher from Mount Zion Middle School, has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the Georgia Teacher of the Year (GTOY).
The GTOY program strives to promote and retain quality teachers. Because of COVID-19, the 2021 program was suspended, but will proceed this year.
This year’s finalists were selected from the original 2021 cohort — those initially slated to be recognized in May 2020. They were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses.
Richard Woods, state school superintendent, praised the selection.
“This is a group of creative, hardworking, talented teachers who pushed through great challenges this year to ensure students will be able to learn, connect, and grow. I am proud to call each of them my colleagues.”
Brown is an alumna of Mount Zion High School. She earned her undergraduate degree in business education and a master’s degree in instructional technology from the University of West Georgia (UWG), and is currently pursing an Ed.S. degree in instructional technology from UWG.
“Tewanna Brown is a tremendous asset to not only Mount Zion Middle School, but also to the entire district,” said Connie Robison, principal of Mount Zion Middle School. “We are incredibly proud of all she has accomplished and her commitment to serving as both a premier teacher and premier leader for her students and peers.”
In addition to being name a Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist, she was named the 2021 Carroll County Teacher of the Year and twice earned the title of Mount Zion Middle School Teacher of the Year. She also was Georgia Business Education Association Teacher of the Year, and was chosen to serve on former Gov. Nathan Deal’s Teacher Advisory Board in 2014.
“Mrs. Brown embodies our culture of excellence through her work in the classroom and among her fellow educators,” stated Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “We are proud she is on our 24STRONG team and that we have the opportunity to celebrate her for such a prestigious honor.”
Finalists will meet with a panel of judges for a formal interview and give speeches virtually. After deliberation, the winner will be announced on Aug. 7.
Once the GTOY is chosen, he/she will travel around the state and the nation, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia and will also be entered into the National Teacher of the Year Competition.
