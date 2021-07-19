Brooks settling in as Carrollton's new assistant city manager

Beginning his second week on the job as assistant city manager for the City of Carrollton, David Brooks said Monday that he is enjoying a smooth transition moving from the hallways of Carrollton High School to the offices Carrollton City Hall.
The distance from CHS at 201 Trojan Drive to City Hall at 315 Bradley Drive is only one mile. However, for the veteran educator who has devoted the past 25 years of his life to working with high school kids, subject matters will be different.
Now, he will be focusing on such topics as zoning, improving high speed internet access, and prepping for meetings with various city department heads and personnel.
“”It’s been very interesting so far, but not overwhelming by any means,” the 52-year Tallapoosa native told the Times-Georgian.
“[City Manager] Tim Grizzard has done a great job of keeping me in the loop on things and involving me in a lot of different administrative aspects of managing a town on a daily basis,” Brooks said.
During the most recent work session of the Carrollton Mayor and Council, Brooks briefed the panel on a Unified Development Ordinance Amendment and Addendum regarding breweries and microbreweries -- and a UDO amendment related to standards for accessory structures that had been recently passed by the City Planning Commission.
A math and computer science graduate of West Georgia College (now the University of West Georgia,) Brooks spent 25 years at Carrollton High School as a teacher, coach, athletics director, and administrator.
His wife, Melanie, who is principal of Ephesus Elementary School in Roopville. They have two daughters, Katey Brooks Gordon and Hannah Brooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.